World
House Cañadas / RE+D

© César Béjar© César Béjar© César Béjar© César Béjar+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Zapopan, Mexico
  • Architects: RE+D
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  641
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  César Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Hafele, Herralum, Lafarge-Holcim, Tecnolite
© César Béjar
Text description provided by the architects. Located on rugged terrain, Casa Cañadas is developed from the premise of being part of the topography and respecting the existing trees, leaving the construction in the background, and thus giving an honest answer to the area of application.

© César Béjar
Floor plan level -1
© César Béjar
This response gives flexibility to the function and gives the user the possibility of living the space in a more dynamic way.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Characterized by its materiality and its structure, the project always tries to benefit from passive energies; It is closed to the outside with a translucent material to maintain privacy and take advantage of natural lighting most of the time, enhancing it with a central patio that functions as the heart of the project, supplying all spaces with natural lighting and ventilation.

© César Béjar
Elevation
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
With a contemporary language and with the use of exposed materials, the social area is developed with the concept of the open plan; in this way the user has the freedom to handle the furniture in different ways and combinations, giving ownership to the space. With the help of a curtain wall, the social area is unified with the terrace to generate communion between the spaces and moments of coexistence, which respond to the need to generate more flexible and comfortable spaces.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Cite: "House Cañadas / RE+D" [Casa Cañadas / RE+D] 18 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970325/house-canadas-re-plus-d> ISSN 0719-8884

