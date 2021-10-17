We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Thailand
  MTL Office / Junsekino Architect and Design

MTL Office / Junsekino Architect and Design

MTL Office / Junsekino Architect and Design

© Spaceshift Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Bangkok, Thailand
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. MTL is an office building working on an architectural system. The owner wanted his business to be reflected in the architecture with the 4 story high building with 3000 square meters of a function area. Another interesting aspect of the owner is that he wants this office building to give a sense of hominess to all of his people.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor
Section A
Section A
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

At first, the site was vacant land with lots of trees. After observing the site, the design concept came up. The perception of people to the architecture should remain the same as before the construction.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Imperfect is an important key for this design. By letting nature become a part of the design, the building allows other creatures such as birds or weeds to grow and live inside. Moreover, the boundary between the circulation part and zoning is blurred. Instead of having a clear separation between each section, the boundary is exploded, and space can be adjusted freely depending on the function.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

For the facade, we use 50,000 bricks to create a self-organization facade, allowing nature to control the appearance of the brick which later, will become a characteristic of the building.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

About this office
Junsekino Architect and Design
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

Cite: "MTL Office / Junsekino Architect and Design" 17 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

