We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. House in Tres Rios / César Béjar Studio

House in Tres Rios / César Béjar Studio

Save this project
House in Tres Rios / César Béjar Studio

Cortesía de César Béjar StudioCortesía de César Béjar StudioCortesía de César Béjar StudioCortesía de César Béjar Studio+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Detail
Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
  • Architects: César Béjar Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  330
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Builder:José Roberto Béjar
  • City:Culiacan Rosales
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de César Béjar Studio
Cortesía de César Béjar Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The particular way of responding to the context evokes different manners of how the architecture is expressed.  Willing to be the simplest household in the neighborhood, the house is free of the ornaments that the different materials tend to evoke, its quality lies in being monochrome.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de César Béjar Studio
Cortesía de César Béjar Studio

A solid mass inserted between party walls seems to float as if trying to find lightness in its condition of being heavy and at the same time retracts to be slightly less visible, but inevitably breaks the surrounding plasticity through the contrast of color, shape, and texture.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de César Béjar Studio
Cortesía de César Béjar Studio

Its only window is composed of a horizontal opening and a zenith opening, both looking at the same point, as if two eyes were looking through the same lock at the same time, successively, the entire window is pushed and it protects from the southern sun and shades itself.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de César Béjar Studio
Cortesía de César Béjar Studio

Built on a plot that is longer than it is wide, patios and terraces open to the house, all spaces always turn towards a contained and isolated exterior. The patio has the quality of being private and quiet, but without losing its exterior condition, these are contemplation spaces par excellence, its condition makes them places capable of being enjoyed from the interior spaces as if it were outside.

Save this picture!
Axonometric diagram
Axonometric diagram
Save this picture!
Axonometric diagram
Axonometric diagram

The constant of the patios and the exteriors intensifies when their qualities fall on the texture, the color, and the vegetation. Its interiors devoid of color and texture play the role of blank canvases. The atmosphere of the house comes from the colors. Between the pink of the patios that bounces and enters the house, and that of the direct overhead yellow light that combines with pink and averages the tones on these neutral surfaces. Giving, as a result, a soft warm atmosphere, changing depending on the natural light and the passing of the day. These tones are modulated by small blue windows that intensify the color variants and complement the warm tones.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de César Béjar Studio
Cortesía de César Béjar Studio

The two double heights intertwine and connect the whole house. When entering and looking up, the gaze is lost and the house is prolonged, the feeling of narrowness is muffled and its condition finds freshness as a result of this spatial quality.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de César Béjar Studio
Cortesía de César Béjar Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
César Béjar Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailMexico
Cite: "House in Tres Rios / César Béjar Studio" [Casa en Tres Ríos / César Béjar Studio] 18 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970271/house-in-tres-rios-cesar-bejar-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream