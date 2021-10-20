We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. L’Esquirol House / SAU Taller d’Arquitectura

L’Esquirol House / SAU Taller d’Arquitectura

Save this project
L’Esquirol House / SAU Taller d’Arquitectura

© Andrés Flajszer© Andrés Flajszer© Andrés FlajszerCortesía de Sau Taller d’Arquitectura+ 12

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Barcelona, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Sau Taller d’Arquitectura
Cortesía de Sau Taller d’Arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. L’Esquirol House is situated in a row house of several stories in the village of the same name in the county of Osona. Francesc, one of the children of the house’s owners, contacted Sau Taller d’Arquitectura, a Catalan practice with a great deal of experience in this type of intervention, to turn the ground floor into a separate dwelling, independent of the rest of the building. Francesc’s objective was to live in “a house with large shared spaces, with lots of light and easy access”, and for his mother to continue living independently. This meant that the biggest challenge of the project was climate control, addressing both lighting and ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer
Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer

To respond to the needs of the brief, five metres of the courtyard to the rear were incorporated into the dwelling and, in keeping with regulations on sloping roofs, Sau Taller d’Arquitectura proposed a V-shaped roof that gives the dwelling views, as well as limiting the headroom inside and ensuring the resulting volume does not deprive the pre-existing house on the first floor of views, light, and ventilation. The chosen solution also generates a linear opening right across the rear façade, facing southwest and overlooking the market garden plots in the area, which guarantees light and ventilation in the central space. This V-shaped roof, however, involves some technical complications, especially for shedding water. To solve these issues, a large reinforced concrete beam channel was built between the two-party walls to collect rainwater from both slopes and serve as a support for the roof beams, while organizing the indoor space. In terms of layout, the floor space is divided into interrelated bays, three inside and two outside. The first is a filter between the outside and the dwelling, containing the entrance and a parking space. The kitchen, bathrooms, and studio are situated at the centre of the floorplan, where they receive daylight and natural ventilation through the opening in the roof.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer
Save this picture!
Connections
Connections
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer

The third bay houses the living room and the bedroom that connects in the form of an extension with the outside, a raised patio-terrace that offers a vantage point to enjoy the sunsets. The final bay is a back garden on a lower level, blending in with the market garden land of L’Esquirol and its native vegetation. To guarantee that the light from the rear façade and through the roof opening floods the entire interior of the dwelling, the walls stop short of the ceiling and the elements parallel to the façade are made of glass, playing with different degrees of transparency according to the privacy of each space.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SAU Taller d’Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "L’Esquirol House / SAU Taller d’Arquitectura" [Casa de l’Esquirol / SAU Taller d’Arquitectura] 20 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970270/lesquirol-house-sau-taller-darquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream