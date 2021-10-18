UIA 2030 Award : Call for Submissions

The UIA, in partnership with UN-Habitat, has launched the UIA 2030Award to promote the work of architects contributing to delivery of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development together with the New Urban Agenda.

The biennial award, synchronised with the World Urban Forum, invites all architects around the world to submit entries for built projects which demonstrate design quality and have made significant contributions towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in six categories. The first cycle of the UIA Award (2021 – 2022) is now open for entries.

Faced with the challenges of climate change, rapid urbanisation and deepening inequality caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a more important time for architects and built environment professionals to contribute to this pressing global agenda.

The UIA is committed to supporting delivery of the 17 SDGs, especially SDG11, ‘To make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable’.

Awards will be made for built projects which demonstrate design quality and have made significant contributions towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in each of the following six categories:

Sustainable Development Goals (Generally)

Open Category: Recognising that architecture and the built environment contribute to the delivery of sustainable development in many different ways, the Open Category will recognise a project which, in the opinion of the judges, has made the most significant overall contribution to delivery of the Global Goals.

Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Specifically)

Improving energy efficiency: This category will recognise a project which has contributed significantly to improving the rate of energy efficiency, consistent with the principles underpinning Target 7.3 of SDG7 and demonstrates design quality.

Sustainable Development Goal 11 (Specifically)

Adequate, safe and affordable housing: This category will recognise a project which has contributed significantly to the provision of accessible, adequate, safe and affordable housing, urban regeneration and/or slum upgrading consistent with the principles underpinning Target 11.1 of SDG11.

Participatory, land-use efficient and inclusive planning: This category will recognise a project which has contributed significantly to the provision of participatory, integrated, land-use efficient and inclusive human settlement planning, consistent with the principles underpinning Target 11.3 of SDG11

Access to green and public space: This category will recognise a project which has contributed significantly to the provision of access to safe, inclusive and accessible green and public space for all, consistent with the principles underpinning Target 11.7 of SDG113.

Utilising local materials: This category will recognise a project which has contributed significantly to building sustainable and resilient buildings utilising local materials, consistent with the principles underpinning Target 11.c of SDG11.

Submitted projects should have been designed and delivered by architects of any nationality entitled to practice in their country of residence. Reason: To recognise the work of architects which contributes to delivery of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development together with the New Urban Agenda.

Submissions should be for built projects that have been completed and occupied for a period of between 1-5 years prior to date of submission. Reason: To encourage consideration of the project in use together with its performance/impact.

Jury

UIA SDG Commission Co-Director: Mr. Ishtiaque Zahir Titas (Bangladesh)

UIA Region I, Western Europe: Ms. Camilla van Deurs, City Architect, Copenhagen(Denmark)

UIA Region II, Eastern Europe & the Middle East: Mr. Nikolai Shumakov, Chief Architect, JSC ‘Metrogiprotrans’, Moscow (Russian Federation)

UIA Region III, The Americas: Ms. Anna Rubbo, Adjunct Senior Scholar, Center for Sustainable Urban Development, The Earth Institute, New York (USA)

UIA Region IV, Asia & Oceania: Mr. Rob Adams, City Architect, Melbourne (Australia)

UIA Region V: Africa: Ms. Nadia Tromp, Founder, Ntsika Architects, Johannesburg (South Africa)

UN-Habitat Representative: Mr. Andrew Rudd, Human Settlements Officer, UN-Habitat Global Solutions Division (USA)

Juror with detailed knowledge of the SGDs: Mr. Peter Oborn, UN Habitat Stakeholder Advisory Group (SAGE), London (UK)

Juror with detailed knowledge of the SGDs: Ms. Ramatu Aliyu, Principal at Planned Shelter Consult, Abuja (Nigeria)

Download the information related to this competition here.