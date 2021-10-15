We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Montreuil Fishing Walls Installation / Collectif Parenthèse

Montreuil Fishing Walls Installation / Collectif Parenthèse
Montreuil, France
Text description provided by the architects. The development of the swimming pool forecourt of the Montreuil fishing walls is essential for the comfort of users in the face of long waiting times and the hot summer temperatures. The Collective Parenthèse offers an ephemeral installation lasting 5 years that meets the needs of visitors.

Like a summer cloud, this suspended wooden structure brings refreshment by shading and misting the queue area. A forest of poles makes it possible to take up the efforts on the ground and to orient the users.

In a logic of eco-design and reuse, the Collective Parenthèse used the structures of the Armada of Rouen in 2019. These refined and elegant wooden posts are made up of 4 cleats of Douglas, a resinous wood that combines excellent structural and aesthetic quality; assembled by a set of metal plates.

The masts are distinguished by their compactness, solidity, versatility, aesthetics, and ease of assembly. With a height varying from 5 to 6 meters, the stability was calculated by the TESS engineering workshop which developed the structural construction systems, provided the justification calculations, and produced the graphic parts of the assemblies for the event of the Armada. The engineers have adapted this calculation note to the forecourt of the Montreuil swimming pool.

Collectif Parenthèse
