We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Hoa’ House / IZ Architects

Hoa’ House / IZ Architects

Save this project
Hoa’ House / IZ Architects

© Nguyen Cuong© Nguyen Cuong© Nguyen Cuong© Nguyen Cuong+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

Text description provided by the architects. Hoa's house is a house designed with the philosophy that is called “emotional architecture”. After having some meetings with the owners of the house, considering their preferences, and discussing, design ideas and spaces are constructed from their own subconscious images.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

The building is arranged to be an open space, which is directly connected to the outside space. The entire indoor buffer space along with the outdoor space for trees is taken advantage of. Although the direct sunlight of a tropical climate is uncomfortable, it would be great if the sunlight is scattered by green trees.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

The space inside and outside of the house will become lively and cool with the air circulation in the north-south direction. Both closed and open areas will have wind movement throughout most of the day, which makes the most of the natural energy sources.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

With the philosophy of “emotional architecture”, the use of basic materials such as brick, stone, concrete, or wood to build a house is just considered a solid frame. The most important thing that the architects take into consideration is to breathe the soul into those inanimate materials so that you can enjoy it every morning when you wake up, receive emotions as well as positive energies from it.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
IZ Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Hoa’ House / IZ Architects" 16 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970253/hoa-house-iz-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream