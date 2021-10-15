We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Takasu District Residents Center / Atelier BNK

Takasu District Residents Center / Atelier BNK

Save this project
Takasu District Residents Center / Atelier BNK

© Fumihiko Satoh© Fumihiko Satoh© Fumihiko Satoh© Fumihiko Satoh+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Residential Architecture
Takasu, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Satoh
© Fumihiko Satoh

Text description provided by the architects. In Takasu Town, which is adjacent to Asahikawa City in central Hokkaido, two districts form an urban area as dormitory towns for Asahikawa, and three districts are spread across rural areas. This is a design for rebuilding the Residents Center in the central urban area of Takasu District. While maintaining its function as a public hall for the Takasu District, it was planned to also function as a library that all Takasu residents can use, and to become a new town base where the various generations can interact.

Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Satoh
© Fumihiko Satoh
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Satoh
© Fumihiko Satoh

The building is a compact one-story building with a central hall, and the planned layout adapted to the surrounding residential scale. Deep eaves around the four sides protect visitors from the snow and create a welcoming impression from any direction. The sloping roof, designed in consideration of snow accumulation, snow-sliding, and lighting, allows the facility to blend into the adjacent residential area, and the metal sheets reflect the changes of season and time.

Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Satoh
© Fumihiko Satoh

The plan was to hollow out a large courtyard into a simple quadrilateral plane and integrally connect the public hall and library functions via the courtyard. A number of locations scattered around the courtyard allow the natural light to penetrate, and affording the townspeople with areas to pass their time freely.

Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Satoh
© Fumihiko Satoh
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Satoh
© Fumihiko Satoh

As for the structure, sandwiching the reinforced concrete hall allows the building to have two-thirds of the total area consisting of a wooden structure. Different frame types were adopted in accordance with the various functions including the hall, which required sound insulation over a large space, meeting rooms and multipurpose rooms for different activities, and the one-room library with a high ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Satoh
© Fumihiko Satoh

The entire structure is unified by the use of frames made of larch wood and interiors using larch plywood, with the spaces connected using glass screens. The wooden frame and natural light add depth to the quadrilateral plane covered with the thick outer skin, and we aimed to develop a building where activities are spread throughout the facility.

Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Satoh
© Fumihiko Satoh

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Takasu, Kamikawa District, Hokkaido, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier BNK
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Takasu District Residents Center / Atelier BNK" 15 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970252/takasu-district-residents-center-atelier-bnk> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream