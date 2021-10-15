LIPMAN ARCHITECTS to Design Garage Museum's 2022 Summer Cinema

The Garage Museum of Contemporary Art has announced the winning design for the 2022 summer cinema. Selected from 118 applications, the proposal created by Moscow-based practice LIPMAN ARCHITECTS features gabion walls filled with plastic water bottles, inviting conversation around topics such as material recycling and the environmental impact of temporary architecture.

Now at its third edition, the competition organized by Strelka KB invites promising architecture firms to present their vision of temporary architecture. This year’s winning design, to be built in Garage Square in spring 2022, uses a ubiquitous object to create a space that expresses its ephemerality. The refraction of light through the concave plastic bottles and the permeable walls that allow air to flow through the structure create an unpredictable experience.

When we started work on the competition proposal we decided that our concept should be eco-friendly and that we should use recycled materials in the design of the pavilion. Throughout the working process, we reflected on the intersections that exist between architecture, cinema, and life, eventually coming to the conclusion that they are united by temporality, cyclicality, and unpredictability. That is how the idea of creating a bottle pavilion that looks more like an image or a mirage than a real-life structure emerged - Dmitry Lipman, founder of LIPMAN ARCHITECTS

The competition winner was chosen by an expert jury, comprising Garage director Anton Belov, director of Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design and Strelka KB partner Varvara Melnikova, head of maintenance and construction at Garage Dmitry Konyakhin, Garage Screen curator Evgeny Gusyatinsky, founders of the 2019 competition winner snkh Ashot and Armine Snkhchyan, Head of Animation and Illustration at the Higher School of Economics and creator of graphic art and music videos Alexey Ryumin, and architectural historian and head of the project Moscow through the Eyes of an Engineer Ayrat Bagautdinov.