Zapote Bar / Estudio Atemporal

Text description provided by the architects. The project begins with the need to renovate the bar area inside the Rosewood Mayakoba hotel. This new space seeks to become a different experience from the rest of the hotel's activities, creating a special and welcoming moment that encourages interaction between visitors.

The concept of Zapote arises as to the result of an analysis of the traditional typologies of the Yucatan peninsula; a process of evolution and mixture of cultures and traditions attached to family life in Mexico.

The space is made up of different moments: the terrace, the outdoor patio, the tree, and the main hall, where two bars and an open kitchen break the barrier between the service and visitors.

Local and honest materials, textures with evocations of the past merge into an atmosphere that evolves with the passing of the day, offering different moments. Furniture, art, kitchen, and utilitarian objects included the participation of different collaborators such as La Metropolitana, Taller Nacional, BiYuu, Colectivo 1050 degrees, and various artisans.

From the largest piece of decoration to the smallest, were selected during an extensive curation process to create a warm and real atmosphere that could tell a story in every detail.