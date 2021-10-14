We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

AD 23 House / Apio Arquitectos

AD 23 House / Apio Arquitectos

© Nico Saieh

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Canela, Chile
  • Architects: Apio Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3229 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nico Saieh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Home Control, Leaf Panel, Nuprotec, Tejas de Chena
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. Collective house projected to receive two families + guests, where they could live together independently. "Together, but not scrambled" says the colloquial sentence that represents this commission.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Located on first line, facing the sea, this project achieves to highlight the two contiguous worlds: the sea and the dunes.
The south facade, closed and continuous, protects from the wind and surrounds the central space.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Plan
Plan
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The origin of ​​its volumetry is created from the concept of an envelope or shell that contains two separate modules in a common space. This intermediate space is the meeting point and vital nucleus of the house; the common place between two independent areas. It is also the solution to another challenge of the project: the shelter from a continuouswind.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

In this patio, the presence of shades and lights are achieved by eucalyptus rods roof with different thicknesses, allowing the perfect filter of sun and heat. The opened corridors, frame different scenes making the landscape appear and reinforce its beauty.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The house has a wooden and cladding structure, with a color palette that blends with the light and tones of the place. The exterior cladding is Leaf Panel, and the interior is Osmo treated pine.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Sections
Sections
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The landscaping, integrates local flora (olive trees, peppers, various varieties of cacti, and other species).

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Project gallery

