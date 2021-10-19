We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House in the Poplar / MIDE architetti

House in the Poplar / MIDE architetti

© Alessandra Bello© Alessandra Bello© Alessandra Bello© Alessandra Bello+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Scorze, Italy
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Text description provided by the architects. Behind the project, there is the desire to enhance the existing context, by re-interpreting the peculiarity of the rural buildings in a contemporary key. The wide plot of land, bordered by a watercourse, allowed to design a single-story building with a double pitch roof. To reduce the visual impact of the new building, the project includes a T-shaped floor plan, allowing for a better orientation of the rooms, each with a different destination. 

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
Site Plan
Site Plan

The house is characterized by a deep continuity between the internal and the external spaces and the generous natural illumination characterize the interior spaces: the large stained glass windows in the living room permit to further enlarge the space, constantly mutating during the day.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Designing and building a house in Veneto’s countryside means interacting with the building techniques of the traditional rural constructions, choosing specific materials, and recalling shapes and suggestions.  The roof of the living space is realized with timber beams recovered from the demolition of the decks of ancient villas. The building reminds the atmospheres of these places and the chromatism of the surrounding environment.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The project’s materials and surfaces have been chosen from a careful evaluation of the site. The external concrete walls are characterized by a rough surface obtained with a special formwork that has the print of a typical cane field that can be found in the countryside of Veneto. 

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Some typical agricultural components, such as the spontaneous vegetation next to the porch and the wooden overhanging roof are used as solar protection devices. The project merges the traditional and contemporary construction techniques.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Project gallery

About this office
MIDE architetti
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "House in the Poplar / MIDE architetti " 19 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970128/house-in-the-poplar-mide-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

