A Day in a Fully Automated Smart Home

Save this picture! Gira smart home system. Image © Gira

With every household need catered for automatically, the Internet of Things promised us an easy life. Now smart home living can automate our daily lives, but what’s it really like?

Living with a smart home system can be difficult to imagine. Turning the hall light on or opening the front door from the sofa sounds nice, but is it really that hard to just get up and do it? For some traditionalists, having a Roomba trundling around scaring the dog, or the fridge re-ordering its own milk supply may seem like A.I. has gone too far, but science-fiction is quickly becoming a technological reality. Once you open up your mind and your home to the possibilities of a connected smart home system, life will never go back to how it was in its more primitive years.