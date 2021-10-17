We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The Continental Apartments / Jonathan Segal Architect

The Continental Apartments / Jonathan Segal Architect

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Sustainability, Residential
San Diego, United States
© Matthew Segal

Text description provided by the architects. In Little Italy, San Diego there is a shortage of apartments at a price point working class people can afford. This is driving people farther away from the city and creating a further reliance on the automobile. One of the main impetus for this increase in costs is parking. Parking takes up a tremendous amount of space, drives up construction costs, and delays construction.

© Matthew Segal

To help mitigate this crisis, The Continental was designed as a case study in reducing apartment size into a 400 sq. ft. “efficiency unit” and initially planned to completely eliminate all onsite parking. 

© Matthew Segal

This mixed use project is situated on a postage stamp sized lot at 5,000 square feet and has 42 apartments, 5 of which are very low income, commercial spaces on the ground floor and a 3 bedroom single family home at the corner.  At nearly 390 dwelling units per acre this project could quickly be multiplied and replicated throughout urban transit areas. 

© Matthew Segal
© Matthew Segal
Site plan
Floor plan
© Matthew Segal

Although it was the intention of the developer and designer to eliminate all parking on site instead relying on the walkability of the neighborhood and public transit the community pushed back and underground parking for 11 automobiles was integrated.

© Matthew Segal

The building features concrete and steel construction with floor to ceiling glazing and large balconies serving as a reprieve from the more intimate interior space and a common roof deck which also houses the laundry services for the building.   All core services are fully offset by rooftop solar and the building exceeds Title24 requirements by 16.9%.

© Matthew Segal

Project location

Address:Little Italy, San Diego, California 92101, United States

About this office
Jonathan Segal Architect
Office

Cite: "The Continental Apartments / Jonathan Segal Architect" 17 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970113/the-continental-apartments-jonathan-segal-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

