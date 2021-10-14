We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

Climb Maebashi Office / SAKUMAESHIMA

Climb Maebashi Office / SAKUMAESHIMA

© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa+ 26

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Offices Interiors
Maebashi, Japan
  Architects: SAKUMAESHIMA
  Area: 736
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Kenta Hasegawa
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: PLUS Corporation
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. This office is located on the fourth floor of a building that used to be a department store in front of Maebashi Station in Gunma Prefecture. This building was typical of a department store with few windows to let in natural light and a deep floor plan. At first, I had the impression that the building was in disrepair as an environment for people to work and live in. However, at the same time, we thought that by accepting this building type and making use of the unique space of a department store. So we could build an office that was unique to CLIMB.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

This new work environment was a project that aimed to define teamwork, security, workplace flexibility, and well-being for the organization with a reasonable budget. There, it was important to create a flexible working space to express CLIMB's values and identity in a comfortable interior.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Plan
Plan
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

The layout zoning started with the creation of a single street in the center of the 60m long and narrow planning area. That main street is such as the "backbone" of the project, and the various spaces that emerge from it can be freely selected according to their work needs. 

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

For the interior, the surface of the existing concrete frame is treated with a silver finish to balance the surroundings, and the ceiling is exposed as a skeleton for the equipment network, which is important for the office environment. This creates flexibility in the office environment and can be easily relocated with open cable channels and poles. Also, this material is durable and easy to maintain.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

In this project, we are attracted to the fact that we can use creative design solutions to contribute to the regeneration of the city and the community, instead of tearing down buildings and rebuilding them. These design solutions allow us to unpack dedicated spaces that have fallen into disuse due to gaps in society in a different way.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project location

Address: Maebashi, Gunma, Japan

