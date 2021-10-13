We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Lindower 22 Building / Asa Studio Albanese

Lindower 22 Building / Asa Studio Albanese

Save this project
Lindower 22 Building / Asa Studio Albanese

© Francesca Iovene© Francesca Iovene© Francesca Iovene© Francesca Iovene+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture
Berlin, Germany
Save this picture!
© Francesca Iovene
© Francesca Iovene

Text description provided by the architects. Lindower 22 is one of the first industrial redevelopment projects in the historic working-class district of Wedding in West Berlin and involves the redevelopment of the former Max Hasse Machinen Fabrik, an early 20th-century redbrick industrial complex. With the decline of old industries, it was initially left behind by the regeneration processes following the 1990s, which instead touched the other districts of Berlin.

Save this picture!
© Francesca Iovene
© Francesca Iovene
Save this picture!
© Francesca Iovene
© Francesca Iovene

Despite this with the availability of incredible spaces in terms of architectural quality, in recent years it has attracted increasing numbers of artists, art galleries, and creative ateliers, many of them working together in the same loft spaces in abandoned factories. Today Wedding is considered a very lively, multicultural district and plays a central role in the policies of the city as part of its ambitious urban redevelopment through a culture plan. Lindower 22 is designed to transform over 10,000 square metres of unused spaces into an urban think tank, a space for free thinkers in keeping with Berlin's cultural spirit.

Save this picture!
© Francesca Iovene
© Francesca Iovene

The project involves a series of interventions that began with refitting, using different regeneration strategies, the two most prestigious buildings, restoring and expanding the public housing on the street side, and demolishing the least efficient and less prestigious buildings to construct a new building with various floors and functions.

Save this picture!
© Francesca Iovene
© Francesca Iovene

The philosophical approach to the project depends on the ability of culture, experimentation, and art to restimulate the complex's dormant fabric, building an innovative district where artists, researchers, start-ups, cultural associations, fashion designers, art galleries, and small contemporary artisans can get together in a community and influence and inspire each other, generating a hybrid hub that grows and develops together with the city. The architectural approach is a follow-on from the philosophical one and is based on the idea of respect for a building that has an extraordinary history and quality. This meant two operational concepts: basic and useful.

Save this picture!
© Francesca Iovene
© Francesca Iovene
Save this picture!
© Francesca Iovene
© Francesca Iovene
Save this picture!
© Francesca Iovene
© Francesca Iovene

Basic, for example, the retrofitting strategy adopted on Lindower 22. It means an attempt to use the maximum efficiency and linearity to keep the need to alter existing structures to a minimum: all-new input is "standard", in other words, the simplest possible. Useful, because every element or existing system that still works has been salvaged, adding and modernising only where strictly necessary. As of present, the restoration work on the retained sections of Lindower 22 and the streetside building has been completed.

Save this picture!
© Francesca Iovene
© Francesca Iovene
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Francesca Iovene
© Francesca Iovene

In the first phase, the buildings of the Cathedral, the Kondo and Kondolin D, were regenerated to house Callie's, an experimental institution for the promotion of art, creativity, and cultural crossing, AP, the sister library of Callie's, the headquarters of Plastique Fantastique and many other creative realities. In the second phase, the Kondolin B buildings will instead be reconstructed and will be used as multitasking spaces (a cinema-theater that also functions as a conference hall), new spaces for art, and for reflection and experimentation on food (coffee, food lab, supermarket, and residences).

Save this picture!
© Francesca Iovene
© Francesca Iovene

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Asa Studio Albanese
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "Lindower 22 Building / Asa Studio Albanese" 13 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970056/lindower-22-building-asa-studio-albanese> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream