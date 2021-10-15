Public Library / MIDE architetti

+ 22

Library • Veggiano, Italy Architects: MIDE architetti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Alessandra Bello

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Infixies

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new library is located in an area of 5.400 m2, occupying only 300 m2, while leaving the remaining surface to a public park. The final result is a building surrounded by green, where to spend a pleasant time.

The choice to place the building parallel to the main road is motivated by the desire to realize a representative and distinctive edifice that welcome the town. The chance to realize a new library has been considered an opportunity to design a public building that serves as an identifying object for the community.

The construction faces the rural environment, characterized by farm buildings with pitched roofs and arcades. The new library look at the future: a nearly-zero energy building (NZEB), characterized by a wooden structure that provides a welcoming and warm atmosphere.

