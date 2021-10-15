We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Italy
  5. Public Library / MIDE architetti

Public Library / MIDE architetti

Save this project
Public Library / MIDE architetti
Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

© Alessandra Bello© Alessandra Bello© Alessandra Bello© Alessandra Bello+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Library
Veggiano, Italy
  • Architects: MIDE architetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alessandra Bello
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Infixies
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Text description provided by the architects. The new library is located in an area of 5.400 m2, occupying only 300 m2, while leaving the remaining surface to a public park. The final result is a building surrounded by green, where to spend a pleasant time.

Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The choice to place the building parallel to the main road is motivated by the desire to realize a representative and distinctive edifice that welcome the town. The chance to realize a new library has been considered an opportunity to design a public building that serves as an identifying object for the community.

Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor

The construction faces the rural environment, characterized by farm buildings with pitched roofs and arcades. The new library look at the future: a nearly-zero energy building (NZEB), characterized by a wooden structure that provides a welcoming and warm atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:35030 Veggiano, Padua, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MIDE architetti
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryItaly
Cite: "Public Library / MIDE architetti " 15 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970044/public-library-mide-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream