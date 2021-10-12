We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. Italy
  ISISS D.Sartor Institute Expansion / MIDE architetti

ISISS D.Sartor Institute Expansion / MIDE architetti

ISISS D.Sartor Institute Expansion / MIDE architetti
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

© Alessandra Bello

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
High School
Castelfranco Veneto, Italy
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Text description provided by the architects. The new Domenico Sartor Agricultural Institute extension in Castelfranco Veneto establishes a dialogue of continuity with the existing building: the rationality of the new extension re-updates the pre-existing architecture in a contemporary key.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The parallelepiped with a single floor above ground, oriented along a north-south axis measuring 63 by 28 meters, whose structure itself defines the spaces: fourteen classrooms distributed in two rows of seven classrooms each, divided by a generous central distribution almost four meters wide.

Floor plan
Floor plan

The natural lighting of the teaching spaces is guaranteed by the large windows facing east and west, protected by a portico 2.5 meters deep all around the facade, while the lighting of the central distribution space takes place by four large north-facing skylights that expand the space upwards.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The central space is also designed to accommodate recreational activities during cold periods, while in the summer, the large sliding windows of the classrooms allow them to expand towards the portico.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The different exposed concrete surfaces of the structure are the decorative elements of the architecture itself: the formworks chosen for the casting phases have left their traces imprinted on the walls and ceilings.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The technological component is highly advanced and has been fully integrated into the architecture in order to create a "nearly zero energy building" (NZEB).

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Project location

31033 Castelfranco Veneto, Province of Treviso, Italy

About this office
MIDE architetti
Educational Architecture Schools High School Italy
"ISISS D.Sartor Institute Expansion / MIDE architetti " 12 Oct 2021.

