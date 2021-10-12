Photographer Romain Veillon Captures What Buildings Would Look Like If Humans Disappeared

During his explorations of abandoned places across Europe, award-winning French photographer Romain Veillon has stumbled upon enchanting architectures that have been left to decay for decades. In his latest book Green Urbex: The World Without Us, Veillon explored what the world would look like if the human race disappeared and nature took its course without any human interference.

Read on to discover a selection of the newly-released photoseries that showcase abandoned schools, castles, and churches that have become enclosed with nature over time.

What if mankind disappeared completely from the earth? Through the pages, you will see the floors covered by dust, walls cracked, wood rotting, and nature invading slowly those places that used to be full of life, reminding us of the necessity to live in harmony with our habitat. Nature cannot resist the pressure and damage Man is doing for much longer. Through the pages, I will take you on a journey with me to castles, schools, hospitals, factories, and churches that have been forgotten by us. -- Romain Veillon