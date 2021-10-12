We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  eert Mangwon Cafe / Workment

eert Mangwon Cafe / Workment

eert Mangwon Cafe / Workment

© Yousub Song

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Adaptive Reuse, Coffee Shop Interiors
South Korea
  • Architects: Workment
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yousub Song
  • Lead Architect: Joonwoo Cho
© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song

Text description provided by the architects. The building location, Mangwon-dong, is a residential complex that is rapidly changing due to the inflow of a new commercial area. The building which was built in 1974, has been expanded and transformed several times and requires structural reinforcement.

© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song

The first floor of the building consisted of three independent commercial shops and the second floor was used as a family home, which was the common type of building in Mangwon-dong. We aimed to meet the commercial needs of Eert, who has presented an experimental space on the subject of urban rest while respecting the memory and time of the old building in the old neighborhood.

© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song

The first floor, where there were three different shops, is divided into a space for information and packaging, a space for brewing tea, and a space for brewing coffee. The three spaces designed using the existing spatial configuration have different finishing materials and space organization and continue the context of the Mangwon-dong, which consists of small shops.

© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song

The long table in the center, which reinterpreted Eert's zen garden, connects three different spaces. The wall lights behind the table allow focusing on the act of making coffee and tea and provide customers a wonderful experience. This light illuminates the traces of the existing space and newly designed elements while at the same time illuminating the streets and attracting people's attention.

© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song

If the first floor was a space to focus on making tea and coffee, the second floor should be a more comfortable space for people to use. The walls, which lost their structural role due to structural reinforcement, showed a common space organization of the home. So, we demolished these walls to a minimum when connecting the entire space. Consequently, the wall served as a decorative part of the interior, serving as a furniture structure for the long tables surrounding the wall, as well as blocking each other's attention.

© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song

We also focused to surface finishes such as wallpaper, floor coverings, and ceiling decorations commonly used at home. The grid of floorboards was carved into the floor, the ceiling decoration was used lighting, and the sash frame was used as decoration of the counter to create a unique atmosphere for Eert by unfamiliarly reconstructing the familiar materials demolished in the existing space.

© Yousub Song
© Yousub Song

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

About this office
Workment
Office

Cite: "eert Mangwon Cafe / Workment" 12 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969960/eert-mangwon-cafe-workment> ISSN 0719-8884

