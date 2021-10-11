We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research Center
  4. Switzerland
  5. Biozentrum Research Building University of Basel / Ilg Santer Architekten

Biozentrum Research Building University of Basel / Ilg Santer Architekten

Save this project
Biozentrum Research Building University of Basel / Ilg Santer Architekten
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Hirabayashi
© Daisuke Hirabayashi

Courtesy of Ilg Santer Architekten© Daisuke Hirabayashi© Daisuke Hirabayashi© Daisuke Hirabayashi+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Research Center
Basel, Switzerland
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ilg Santer Architekten
Courtesy of Ilg Santer Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. The University of Basel's Biozentrum is one of the world's leading institutes for basic molecular and biomedical research and teaching. Located near the Rhine River, the Biozentrum's 72- meter-high tower comprises 19 floors - 16 above ground and 3 below. A floor area of 23,440 square meters houses research facilities, lecture halls, seminar rooms, and scientific equipment for 400 researchers and 900 students. The Biozentrum building by Ilg Santer Architects, Zurich, is the first part of the new campus site where all faculties will be concentrated in one place. 

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Hirabayashi
© Daisuke Hirabayashi

The chrome and glass facade refers to the technology inside the building. In the structural design, only the facade columns, the building services and the four cores in the tower are load-bearing. The horizontal forces are transferred via frames in the form of Vierendeel trusses. By combining the façade columns with the four cores, the building abandons the conventional solution for high-rise buildings in favor of a floor plan that is as open as possible in the center, allowing great freedom in the division of the various floor levels.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Hirabayashi
© Daisuke Hirabayashi

The top ten floors are dedicated to scientific research. Each floor can accommodate four research departments connected by a common meeting room. Adjacent floors are connected by an open stairwell and meeting zone that serve scientific exchange, interdisciplinary research, and innovative ideas that arise from chance discussions.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Hirabayashi
© Daisuke Hirabayashi
Save this picture!
Axonometric diagram
Axonometric diagram
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Hirabayashi
© Daisuke Hirabayashi

Below the research floors, the university's computer center, IT services, and central services such as workshops, laboratory equipment, and media preparation fit seamlessly into the tower's basic structure. Everything that does not fit into the floor structure, such as the large lecture halls or special laboratories, finds space in the spacious basement levels with numerous ancillary rooms, delivery, and underground parking. 

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Hirabayashi
© Daisuke Hirabayashi
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Hirabayashi
© Daisuke Hirabayashi

The white-plastered, three-story entrance hall - 44 x 35 meters long and 13 meters high - offers added spatial value. Here, the architects have combined the circulation areas for lecture halls, refectory, and library in one space. In this hall, the massive supporting structure in its inversion becomes a powerful and versatile interior space. Ilg Santer Architects see the hall as a publicly accessible urban forum for the entire campus. Therefore, they have attached all public functions such as cafeteria, reception, lecture halls, library, and store to it. The airy forum invites students to use it as a learning landscape as well. 

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Hirabayashi
© Daisuke Hirabayashi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Spitalstrasse 41, 4056 Basel, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ilg Santer Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureSwitzerland
Cite: "Biozentrum Research Building University of Basel / Ilg Santer Architekten" 11 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969945/biozentrum-research-building-university-of-basel-ilg-santer-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream