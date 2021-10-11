We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  4. Lithuania
  5. 041 Exhibition at MO / ŠA atelier

041 Exhibition at MO / ŠA atelier

041 Exhibition at MO / ŠA atelier
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

© Norbert Tukaj

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gallery, Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Architects: ŠA atelier
  Area:  1000
  Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Norbert Tukaj
  • Clients:Mo museum
  • Exhibition Curators:Ugnė Paberžytė, Tomas Pabedinskas
  • Consulting Curator:Arvydas Grišinas
  • Consultant :Egidija Ramanauskaitė
  • Graphic Designer :Gytis Skudžinskas
  • Exhibition Installation :Dominykas Šavelis
  • City:Vilnius
  • Country:Lithuania
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

"Celebration for change" is the topic of MO museum main exhibition that speaks about the feast as a state of personal or social transformation. A wide selection of photographs created by Lithuanian artists is united by concept of liminality. It is a ritual space to signify transition, threshold, transformation, and return. These aspects are interpreted by the architecture of the exhibition, creating a coherent scenario for visitors. . The exhibition consists of three main sections with an individual space atmosphere. Linear movement through the exhibition refers to a ritual and helps to structure a large amount of works. Such a layout reveals connections between different authors and periods.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

 

Exhibition starts with a calm small scale architectural volume with a hint to the table. This symbol stands for traditional personal celebrations that usually has element of table. The horizontal plane gradually transforms into a vertical wall, the tension grows and the once open space becomes oppressive. The transition from personal to national celebration follows. A visitor enters a zone of strict structure, the scale of the household object is replaced by a material expression of ideology. However this system has a crack which leads to liberty, to a space with a projection “Žalgiris” in which the national  motif takes on a new meaning. The scale of the projection and the darkness excites even the visitors who have passed the strict structure. After this moment, the theme of freedom spills into chaos.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Plan
Plan
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Groups of exhibits depicting the life of subcultures scattered freely in space are presented in different forms, as are their individual characters. Eventually, the personal photography are approached. After gaining new experience, the participant concentrates (returns) on himself. The spatial structure places the viewer in the center position, now he  has the ability to perform the act of photography. Leaving the exhibition leads through the same table, only on the other side. After returning to the starting point the question arises whether change has taken place?

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Project location

Address:Vilnius, Lithuania

ŠA atelier
Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit, Gallery, Interior Design, Museum & Exhibition Interiors, Lithuania
Cite: "041 Exhibition at MO / ŠA atelier" 11 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969942/041-exhibition-at-mo-sa-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

