  10 Houses with Sofas Built in to the Architecture

10 Houses with Sofas Built in to the Architecture

10 Houses with Sofas Built in to the Architecture

Implemented as a means to take full advantage of space, built-in furniture has grown in popularity as well as ingenuity as designers tackle the needs and tastes of a wide range of users. It's ability to adapt and integrate into architectural spaces allows it, through a variety of configurations and materials, to fulfill various functions; however, this poses an interesting question. Is it truly the furniture that adapts to our living spaces? Could it not itself become the protagonist and creator of the spaces that we project?

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Built-in sofas first appeared during the 20th century when figures like Frank Lloyd Wright, John Lautner, and Richard Neutra, among others, recognized their potential for generating spatial efficiency. The ultimate goal of furniture, be it tables, desks, wardrobes, or chairs, is to create cohesiveness and harmony within a space. 

Here, we highlight 10 prime examples of built-in sofas as seen in Latin American houses and demonstrate how they integrate into a space by using a variety of materials and layouts.

Pilará House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

  • Year: 2021
  • Location: Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

© Arq. Luis Abba
© Federico Kulekdjian

CJP House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura

  • Year: 2020
  • Location: Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina

© Arq. Luis Abba
© Arq. Luis Abba

Itaúba House / Rocco Arquitectos

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Ibiúna, Brasil

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Woven House / Santiago Pradilla + Zuloark

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Cundinamarca, Colombia

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Mono House / Patio Estudio

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Cordova, Argentina

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

House 81 / TAM - Guillermo Elgart

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

© Obralinda
© Obralinda

Casa Lasso / RAMA Estudio

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: San José, Ecuador

© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

Cupe House / MNMA studio

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Brazil

© Andre Klotz
© Andre Klotz

Casa Playa Escondida / SOMA Lima

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Punta Negra, Peru

© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

CASAJUVE / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Cachagua, Chile

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "10 Houses with Sofas Built in to the Architecture" [10 casas con sofás integrados en la arquitectura] 22 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969896/10-houses-with-sofas-built-in-to-the-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

