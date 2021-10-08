We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Annex House of Books / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Annex House of Books / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Extension
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Architects: Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  425
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  André Nazareth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BTicino, Alice Cerâmica, Altena, ArqLed, Arquivo Contemporâneo, Deca, Hoy, Hunter Douglas, Kappah, La Fonte, Lumini, MQA, Marmoraria Santa Cruz da Serra, MecaLux, Metalbagno, Punto
  • Lead Architect: Lia Siqueira + Felipe Siqueira
  • Engineering: Laer Engenharia
  • Landscape:Alexandra Marcondes Martins
  • City:Rio de Janeiro
  • Country:Brazil
© André Nazareth
Text description provided by the architects. The concept of the annex derived from its purpose, to serve as an extension and house a large collection of books. The architecture design emerges through axes of pathways which are determined by the use of its space, in an expressive floating horizontal plane.  

© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth
The use of a metallic grid structure composed of slender and lighter pieces creates a linear characteristic. The mobility offered by the sliding doors allows for the integration of the architecture with its surroundings, opening space for cross ventilation and natural lighting.  

© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth
Beauty can be found in the fluidity between the interior and exterior. Nature and the environment do not serve strictly as a backdrop but surround the architectural design within. We sought to enhance the openings to the outside, the orientation towards the widest view, it allows for a perceptual appreciation of an iconic vision of Rio de Janeiro. 

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section
Section

The presence of wood on the bookshelves seeks to enhance the horizontal planes and reinforce the library as a prominent element. The general use of compositions made by natural and organic materials aimed to inspire a welcoming environment.

© André Nazareth
