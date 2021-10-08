We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Stodola 21 Renovation / DOMYJINAK Architects

Stodola 21 Renovation / DOMYJINAK Architects
© Jaroslav Kvíz
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse
Třebešice, Czech Republic
  • Architects: DOMYJINAK Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  335
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jaroslav Kvíz
  • Lead Architects: Petr ŠIKOLA, Václav DVOŘÁK, Jan ČERNOCH, Hana KLAPALOVÁ, Aneta STROUHALOVÁ
© Jaroslav Kvíz
Text description provided by the architects. The idea of our design is to revitalize the fragment of the former barn, which is situated in the southern area of the village. Its new main function is to serve as a technical background of a small village, acting as a "modern barn". Old stone walls of the barn were rebuilt to the original height. A new subtle steel structure supports a lightweight hovering roof.

© Jaroslav Kvíz
© Jaroslav Kvíz
© Jaroslav Kvíz
The barn is merged with its natural surroundings. A box with sanitary facilities and an office is inserted inside, rest of the space is used as a parking place for machinery. A service yard is connected to the municipal road through the building. The original stonework with brick vaults and black steel is used as the main material for the building. The sliding entrance gate is designed as a contrasting wooden structure. The office box is cladded with expanded metal. Pedestrian and roads surfaces are paved with grey concrete pavers.

© Jaroslav Kvíz
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Jaroslav Kvíz
The walls of the barn consist of stonework and brickwork. New vaults above the entrances are made from bricks. The roof is designed as a steel self-supporting structure, consisting of columns, beams, and bracing. The edge of the roof is approximately at a height of 5 m and laps over the wall for about 1 m, which is protecting the hall from weather conditions. The pair of entrance gates are designed as manually sliding double-leaf.

© Jaroslav Kvíz
© Jaroslav Kvíz
Inside the building, there is a small brick building of the operator with a size of about 10 x 4 m, height about 3.5 m, cladded with expanded metal. Hall except the operator's facilities is open and ventilated. The facility building is insulated and tempered. The building is connected to the technical infrastructure from the adjacent road. 

© Jaroslav Kvíz
Project location

Address:22, Třebešice 49, 286 01 Třebešice, Czech Republic

DOMYJINAK Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCzech Republic
