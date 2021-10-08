We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Mirador Residence / SHROFFLEóN

Mirador Residence / SHROFFLEóN

Save this project
Mirador Residence / SHROFFLEóN

© Suleiman Merchant© Suleiman Merchant© Suleiman Merchant© Suleiman Merchant+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Karjat, India
  • Architects: SHROFFLEóN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Suleiman Merchant
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: FLOS, HATSU, Jalaram Timbers, Rawsteen, White Teak
  • Design And Execution:Mr. Kayzad Shroff, Mrs. Maria Leon, Ms. Namita Chandrashekar, Ms. Aadita Vyas, Ms. Hitanshi Mehta
  • City:Karjat
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Suleiman Merchant
© Suleiman Merchant
Save this picture!
© Suleiman Merchant
© Suleiman Merchant

Text description provided by the architects. Deep within the untamed wilderness of Karjat, stands a symbol of refuge on a tranquil 3.5 acres of farmland. Moulded as a monolithic mass of architecture, a building docks itself in liquid stone as an escape from the rigour of city life. The built form mimics the natural rusticity of its surroundings by standing bare against the sun to weather gracefully, as it was crafted to do so. It is in this state of solitude and aging character that the farmhouse becomes a second home to a family eagerly in search of a change in pace, far from any vestige of civilization.

Save this picture!
© Suleiman Merchant
© Suleiman Merchant
Save this picture!
© Suleiman Merchant
© Suleiman Merchant

In response to the pre-existing thriving farmland, the anatomy of the 2 bhk architecture choreographs itself respectfully to blend in rather than to stand out. Its insatiable appetite to be one with nature nudges the structure to drop anchor at the highest point within the farmscape, and with good reason.

Save this picture!
© Suleiman Merchant
© Suleiman Merchant

To frame and capture as much of the sceneries as possible, from where they are most plentifully served. If it is not the hills in the distance, it is the cascading waterfall nearby; or sometimes the fruits of mango tree plantations, paddy fields and vegetable patches seem more attractive to seize.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Details of construction materials: An exterior concrete shell frames these vantages, comprising structural slabs and columns. Beyond this shell lies the heart of the edifice that is safeguarded, protecting life as it may playout for the household. A peripheral veil of glass facades and columns are the only elements that come between man and nature. A portico sandwiched in between glass and column creates an idyllic cue for man to try and engage with nature. By pitching an infinity pool along the portico edge, this cue only strengthens.

Save this picture!
© Suleiman Merchant
© Suleiman Merchant

Special features: The slow pace of farm life dawns through the glass facades as the sun’s rays generously pierce into the central living-dining core at rising and set, giving it dynamic energy of life. Instilling a town square-like vibe, this communal space serves as a perfect spot for social gatherings. Away from the communal, privacy awaits at the East and West wings flanked on either side. Each wing accommodates a bed & bath suite and idyllically feels part of the landscape as its glass walls dissolve into the sceneries.

Save this picture!
© Suleiman Merchant
© Suleiman Merchant
Save this picture!
© Suleiman Merchant
© Suleiman Merchant

Minimalism is the protagonist of the building’s design narration. An inkling of material exploration only begins to manifest at the habitable spaces, where textures primarily dress horizontal plains in concrete and stone.

Save this picture!
© Suleiman Merchant
© Suleiman Merchant

A larger bulk of vertical surfaces comprises glass screens that choose to render themselves with the all-encompassing sceneries that become part of the interior decor. A hint of opaque verticals breaks the transparency of the built, in an accented tone of natural stone walls.

Save this picture!
© Suleiman Merchant
© Suleiman Merchant

The floating edifice, retires by night only to the whistle of crickets and the sonic backdrop of the Ulhas River nearby, perfectly defeating the visceral distractions and strictures of city life. 

Save this picture!
© Suleiman Merchant
© Suleiman Merchant

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SHROFFLEóN
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Mirador Residence / SHROFFLEóN" 08 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969777/mirador-residence-shroffleon> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream