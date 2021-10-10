We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Square
  4. Brazil
  5. House Installation / Sum Architecture

House Installation / Sum Architecture

© Eduardo Macarios© Eduardo Macarios© Eduardo Macarios© Eduardo Macarios+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Square, Installations & Structures
Curitiba, Brazil
  • Architects: Sum Architecture
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vimme Móveis
  • Lead Architect: Roberta Jiraschek e Daniela Niederauer
  • Project Team:Roberta Jiraschek, Daniela Niederauer, Marcela Pfeiffer e Fernando
  • City:Curitiba
  • Country:Brazil
© Eduardo Macarios
Text description provided by the architects. Architects Roberta Jiraschek and Daniela Niederauer, from the Curitiba firm Sum Architecture, launch House. The authorial design piece brings the concept of urban kindness to the furniture: amidst the bustle of the city, the multifunctional furniture connects the user to the green of nature. Designed for the outdoor area, it provides a true sensory experience that promotes socialization. The clean and geometric design adapts to different uses and users.

© Eduardo Macarios
The design versatility flows between the children's house, workspace, an area to relax, and even a greenhouse for plants. The furniture is an invitation to interact, whether to sit, lie down, read, or chat. The metal structure, with nautical rope coating, also has a photovoltaic plate that uses solar radiation to generate electricity. As a sustainable solution, it is a renewable and clean energy source for charging electronic devices, listen to music, or providing a reading light. The piece demonstrates that combining sustainable and cultural concepts in design can not only provide relaxation and well-being but also stimulate connections and learning. The educational and social character of architecture is a signature mark of the professionals. 

© Eduardo Macarios
The House is a great success among the public since it provides leisure, reconnection, and wellbeing for all ages due to its different seating heights and seating positions. Presented at the 27th edition of CASACOR Paraná, the model is now available for sale and can be placed anywhere.

© Eduardo Macarios
Address:Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil

Sum Architecture
