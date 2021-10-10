House Installation / Sum Architecture

+ 19

Project Team: Roberta Jiraschek, Daniela Niederauer, Marcela Pfeiffer e Fernando

City: Curitiba

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Architects Roberta Jiraschek and Daniela Niederauer, from the Curitiba firm Sum Architecture, launch House. The authorial design piece brings the concept of urban kindness to the furniture: amidst the bustle of the city, the multifunctional furniture connects the user to the green of nature. Designed for the outdoor area, it provides a true sensory experience that promotes socialization. The clean and geometric design adapts to different uses and users.

The design versatility flows between the children's house, workspace, an area to relax, and even a greenhouse for plants. The furniture is an invitation to interact, whether to sit, lie down, read, or chat. The metal structure, with nautical rope coating, also has a photovoltaic plate that uses solar radiation to generate electricity. As a sustainable solution, it is a renewable and clean energy source for charging electronic devices, listen to music, or providing a reading light. The piece demonstrates that combining sustainable and cultural concepts in design can not only provide relaxation and well-being but also stimulate connections and learning. The educational and social character of architecture is a signature mark of the professionals.

The House is a great success among the public since it provides leisure, reconnection, and wellbeing for all ages due to its different seating heights and seating positions. Presented at the 27th edition of CASACOR Paraná, the model is now available for sale and can be placed anywhere.