Lighting Products and Projects Design: Meet the Winners of the 2021 A 'Design Awards

Save this picture! Linear Refraction Floor and Ambiance Light. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

+ 25

Seeking to deliver high visibility and recognition to the world's best designers, architects, and design-oriented companies, A 'Design Award & Competition is the world's largest annual juried design competition. The A 'Design Awards are organized and awarded internationally in over 100 categories, ranging from industrial design to architecture. Each year, the winning projects receive public relations, advertising, and marketing services to celebrate their success, at no additional cost to them.

Early registration for the A 'Design Award & Competition for the period 2021-2022 is now open and you can register here. To encourage you to participate and recognize the awarded works in the 2020-2021 version, we present a selection of winners from the category Lighting Products and Projects Design.

The Lighting Products and Projects Design category honors innovative products at the conceptual or manufactured stage, which take lighting design to new levels, positively impacting the quality of life of the people who use them. It includes fixed and interactive lighting projects from professional lighting designers and architects, product manufacturers, and other businesses in this industry around the world.

Be Water Lamp by Fernando Correa

The design is inspired by the continuous, soothing, and hypnotic effect the sunlight reflected on the moving surface of the water makes against vertical walls, under bridges, and boats' hulls.

Save this picture! Be Water by Fernando Correa. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Save this picture! Be Water by Fernando Correa. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Cage by Egemen Kemal Vurusan

This design is based on the relationship between glass and the refraction of light. The infiltration of light by finding an absolute path in captivity was used over glass material. The motto of the Cage Series is not to illuminate the spaces, but to make them livable.

Save this picture! Cage Lighting by Egemen Kemal Vurusan. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Save this picture! Cage Lighting by Egemen Kemal Vurusan. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Cling by Dabi Robert

This lamp concepts involve a certain amount of interaction in order to modify the way light is perceived. This should encourage curiosity and human interaction with the light source, instead of just putting it somewhere to rest.



Save this picture! Cling by Dabi Robert. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Save this picture! Cling by Dabi Robert. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Zhu Xiaodi Solo Exhibitions Unlimited by Fang Hu

The Chinese ink painting is changeable, and no one can master its rules. We discussed with artists how to use light to express inscrutability. Finally, we have determined a control mode, in which the light can fade in and out by ten to eighty percent through the program.

Save this picture! Zhu Xiaodi Solo Exhibitions Unlimited by Fang Hu. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Save this picture! Zhu Xiaodi Solo Exhibitions Unlimited by Fang Hu. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Linear Refraction Floor and Ambiance Light by Ray Teng Pai

The design of the Linear Refraction series is inspired by the phenomenon known as the rainbow. The Linear Refraction - Floor Light consists of a circle and lines. The round glass board of the floor light projects colorful shadows that enrich any indoor environment. Users can freely rotate the glass board 360 degrees to create an array of shadows in a spectrum of shades.

Save this picture! Linear Refraction Floor and Ambiance Light. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Save this picture! Linear Refraction Floor and Ambiance Light. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Lucylle Landscape Lamp



In wild nature, we find the light of the stars and the fireflies twinkling dance in bushes as the key ingredients for this magic mood. By transferring these images to the urban landscape, we created a light source that sways in the wind, recreating these feelings of spiritual beauty. Moving in the wind Lucylle creates the fascinating dance of light and shadows allowing nature reveals itself in the architecture.

Save this picture! Lucylle by Martini Rus Ltd. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Save this picture! Lucylle by Martini Rus Ltd. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Supersymmetry Lamp by Alexey Danilin

A smart classy lighting fixture that can help people to switch between their life essences by the simple move and magnetic click.

Save this picture! Supersymmetry Lamp by Alexey Danilin. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Save this picture! Supersymmetry Lamp by Alexey Danilin. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Capsule Collection Volume 01 by Astro Design Team

Capsule collection volume 01 presents a unique trio of luminaires that extend far beyond their function. Created by co-founder James Bassant and senior designer Riley Sanders, each design started as a pencil sketch, taking inspiration from the world around us.

Save this picture! Capsule Collection Volume 01 by Astro Design Team. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Save this picture! Capsule Collection Volume 01 by Astro Design Team. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Obj01 by Manu Bano

This project strips away the complexity of the design and keeps the essentials. The designer decided to work just with one material and one industrial process which he was familiar with; metal and laser cutting.

Save this picture! Obj01 Lamp. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Save this picture! Obj01 Lamp. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Linear Refraction Desk and Ambiance light by Ray Teng Pai

The design of the Linear Refraction series is inspired by the phenomenon known as the rainbow. The crystal glass base embodies the water vapor in the air, refracting white light into a multitude of colors.

Save this picture! Linear Refraction by Ray Teng Pai. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Save this picture! Linear Refraction by Ray Teng Pai. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Stoccolma by Giulia Liverani - Olivelab

Inspired by the strings of a musical instrument, Stoccolma is a lamp that works thanks to the tension of two elastic and metal cables that support and brings current to a central light source.

Save this picture! Stoccolma Flexible Lamp. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Save this picture! Stoccolma Flexible Lamp. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Mondrian by Monica Pinto de Almeida

Mondrian lamp combines the concept of modernity with the specific aesthetics of the 20th century. The name leads us to its inspiration, the painter Mondrian, and the movement of Neo-plasticism, with the search for clean elements, reduction of forms, and pure lines.

Save this picture! Mondrian by Monica Pinto de Almeida. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Save this picture! Mondrian by Monica Pinto de Almeida. Image Courtesy of A 'Design Award & Competition

Submit your project for the A 'Design Award & Competition 2021-2022 and check out more award-winning designs here.