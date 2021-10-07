Small Family Chapel / 120 grammi :: laboratorio di architettura

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The tomb uses poor technologies and materials such as anodized aluminum and concrete, minimizing any decorative apparatus to emphasize the meaning and value of the expressive elements present.

The tomb will measure itself with the passage of time through the choice and treatment of materials. A vertical cut on the cemetery wall connects the new tomb with the funeral shrine located in the old town cemetery.

The new funerary chapel opens towards the sky, towards the branches of the trees planted outside the cemetery. A device to tell the passing of time.