HMC_P198/19 Apartments / Philippe Meyer Architecte

Engineering: Michel Paquet

Collaborator: Arch. Marta Balsera

Clients: GRAGO SA + GENCO

City: Corsier

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. HMC_P198/19 Construction of collective housing 3 villas, connected by a common garage base. 3 villas, raised slightly from the ground by a base, deliberately without a garden level. 3 villas containing 5 apartments in each unit, brought together by a central entrance.

The green-designed outdoor areas around the buildings recreate what was formerly a park with no vehicles and little or no mineral surfaces. To limit the impact of the construction, the three units are distributed on the green property with sufficient spacing after the demolition of the present villa. Each villa, each floor, plays on transparency and mass, combines uninterrupted masonry and gaps consisting of loggias, glazed areas that can be used in summer and winter alike, combining transparent and enameled glass.

Each villa, each floorplan combination plays on a view and natural light, catching a glimpse of the other without offering a direct line of sight and provides a unified impression with a catalog raisonné of materialities. The construction uses a single material, rejecting any gimmicks or façade cladding, combining prefabricated and insulating bricks, simply coated with lime plaster. The window frames are in wood – solid, framing and defining the privacy of the living area. – or in metal – for the loggia, minimalist, as open as possible to the light and view. 3 villas between the hill and the lake.