Patio with a House / Lescano-Puente arqs

Patio with a House / Lescano-Puente arqs

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
City Bell, Argentina
  • Architects: Lescano-Puente arqs
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Barandiaran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Egger, PISOS SPC, REHAU PVC ABERTURAS
  • Lead Architects: Juan Manuel Puente, Martin Lescano
"The patio is the slope through which the sky pours into the house." J.L. Borges, This house is located in a country club on the outskirts of the city of La Plata and was designed for an older couple with a special bond with nature, being their desire to be able to include it into daily life in a house that develops into their horizontal plane.

Section - AA
Section - AA
Section - BB
Section - BB
A series of walls arranged on the land incorporates the private and service areas delimiting the main space of the house: the patio, a meeting place for its habitants with nature poured into it. The house proposes a silent relationship with the street: an openwork shadow plane and a small wooden door in the wall slowly plunges immerses us into its heart. The relationship with the back garden is open and dynamic. The gallery is conceived as the extension of a transparent social space that seeks spatial fluidity and dissolves the boundaries between interior and exterior.

Through a phenomenological journey where time seems to slow down, transparent and translucent planes graduate elements of nature: the exalted vegetation, the serene light of the sunset, the murmur of the leaves of the trees, and the soft aromas of the flowers that activate the poetic reverie and intensify the experience of living.

Cite: "Patio with a House / Lescano-Puente arqs" [Patio con casa / Lescano-Puente arqs] 06 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969663/patio-with-a-house-lescano-puente-arqs> ISSN 0719-8884

