We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Spacelab's Experimental Shelter is Energy Self-Sufficient and Designed for Disassembly

Spacelab's Experimental Shelter is Energy Self-Sufficient and Designed for Disassembly

Save this article
Spacelab's Experimental Shelter is Energy Self-Sufficient and Designed for Disassembly
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spacelab
Courtesy of Spacelab

Italian architecture practice Spacelab designed an energy self-sufficient shelter for temporary use, a parametric project that can be built without foundations on any site, leaving no trace and no damage to the site at the end of its life cycle. Named Zero in reference to the lack of waste during construction or removal and its zero-emissions operation, the structure can be demounted and reassembled multiple times, tapping into issues of circular economy, impermanence and reuse.

Courtesy of SpacelabCourtesy of SpacelabCourtesy of SpacelabCourtesy of Spacelab+ 5

Zero comprises three units: a living area, a sleeping module and a service core containing bathroom, kitchenette, systems room and batteries, which can be assembled in various configurations to meet specific space requirements. The units are installed on a base grid anchoring the structure to the site. The project features thermal and hydronic heating pumps, anti-frost photovoltaic panels backed up by batteries and a phyto purification plant.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spacelab
Courtesy of Spacelab

A prototype will be built in 2022 in the Sibillini mountains in central Italy, testing and monitoring the resilience and adaptability of the project. Spacelab unveiled the project in September at the Venice Architecture Biennale as part of the events held by the Italian Pavilion. The design was introduced with two short films featuring footage from the future site in the Italian Apennines, accompanied by the “Sibyl” soundtrack commissioned to London-based producer F¥ELD EFFCT specifically for this project.

Related Article

Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter Reveals Visitor Center in Greenland

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spacelab
Courtesy of Spacelab

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Spacelab's Experimental Shelter is Energy Self-Sufficient and Designed for Disassembly" 06 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969647/spacelabs-experimental-shelter-is-energy-self-sufficient-and-designed-for-disassembly> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream