We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Metálica House / Matheus Farah + Manoel Maia Arquitetura

Metálica House / Matheus Farah + Manoel Maia Arquitetura

Save this project
Metálica House / Matheus Farah + Manoel Maia Arquitetura

© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: Matheus Farah + Manoel Maia Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1002
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Assoalhos São Bernardo, Deca, Eliane, Humaitá Indústria e Instalação, Ornare, Padrão Móveis, Rewood, Rokka, Santa Clara, Stone Pré-fabricados Arquitetônicos, Unibox
  • Lighting: LD Arti Iluminação
  • Architects In Charge:Matheus Farah e Manoel Maia
  • Project Team:Polímnia Garro, Fernanda Miguel, Pedro Benatti, Matheus Aleixo, Alex Pataro, Nicole Conrad
  • General Contractor :Construtora Gaia
  • Stuctural Engineers:Beton.Geotech Consultoria de Fundações
  • Climatic Design:Greenwatt + Frio Climat
  • City:Porto Feliz
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Matheus Farah e Manoel Maia Arquitetura and Construtora Gaia started a partnership in 2019 in order to develop innovative building methods, based on sustainability and efficiency. The idea was to reduce construction time and costs while fighting against wasting material from the traditional construction process. The first result of this initiative can be appreciated inland at Fazenda Boa Vista, a residential resort near São Paulo city, where Metálica House is based.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

More than a simple combination of prefabricated pillars and beams, the method allows the composition of complete rooms, with installations, framings, closures, and coating, by using wooden, cement, and steel components. From that, it is possible to explore multiple plan arrangements, combining rooms according to the land’s peculiarities and client’s requirements, providing a unique personality to each project.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

In a location marked by the natural landscape, the house establishes a harmonious relationship with its surroundings, in a way that it can be appreciated from both social and private areas – without compromising privacy. For this, it was set in an “L” shaped implantation, settling the layout in 3 blocks under a roof.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The constituting blocks of the house volumetry were designated based on their main functions. The first block includes areas that guarantee its functioning, such as the kitchen, laundry room, and storage. In this way, they are introduced with discretion - except for the kitchen, which opens to the dining room.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Meanwhile, the second block is designated for recreation areas to the owners and guests; even though it is less guarded than the first one, it maintains the intimacy and tranquility required. The sauna, massage room, and hot tub area are interconnected by sliding panels that control the level of privacy and lightning desired.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Finally, the third block is reserved for the most private place of the house, where five suites are placed. While the master suite has a private veranda, the others have verandas facing the pool.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Together, the 3 blocks are guarded under a metallic roof that guarantees shelter, and also works as an articulator element to the layout organization – creating, in the reminiscent spaces between blocks, social and permanence areas. Integrated, these spaces keep straight connection and flexibility with each other, ensuring a relation with the surrounding landscape through glass panels and wooden brises-Soleil, an element that brings movement to the facade.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The large span includes living and dining rooms connected to a wide external area, separated by glass panels, without any fixed walls. The veranda has, on one side, a gourmet area with a beautiful view; on the other, an indoor garden, bringing to interior native plants from Brazilian flora (present throughout the landscaping project). This space opens the way to the deck, where the pool and whirlpool are located and equipped with sofas and chaises, composing a pleasant living area.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The agility provided by this constructive system allowed the delivery of the complete house within 10 months after the project approval, proving the efficiency of the construction method from modular industrial components.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Matheus Farah + Manoel Maia Arquitetura
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Metálica House / Matheus Farah + Manoel Maia Arquitetura" [Casa Metálica / Matheus Farah + Manoel Maia Arquitetura] 06 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969645/metalica-house-matheus-farah-plus-manoel-maia-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream