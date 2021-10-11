Houses in Costa Rica: Creating Shelter, Ventilation, and Shade Using Wood and Metal

"Here in the tropics, shade is the prime air conditioner and, unlike the stove, it can be created everywhere," says Bruno Stagno about architecture for the tropics. In this sense, how has Costa Rica been "building" it's shade over the years?
Along with Costa Rica's many examples of modern concrete architecture, we wanted to highlight 10 examples that showcase the use of wood and metal. These projects offer straightforward climatic solutions such as draining rainwater and walls that permit air flow to create interior ventilation.
Green life House / Pietro Stagno-Luz Letelier.
Year: 2003
Location: Escazú
Casa Kike / Gianni Botsford
Year: 2006
Location: Cahuita
Casa Atrevida / Luz de Piedra Arquitectos
Year: 2011
Location: Peninsula de Osa
K House / Datum Zero
Year: 2012
Location: Nosara
Flotanta House / Benjamin Garcia Saxe Architecture
Year: 2013
Location: Puntarenas
Las Hojas House / OsArquitectura
Year: 2015
Location: Tamarindo
House V / Arkosis
Year: 2016
Location: La Vega
Franceschi Container Houses / Re Arquitectura + DAO
Year: 2017
Location: Santa Ana
Esparza House / YUSO
Year: 2017
Location: San Rafael
Costa Rica Treehouse / Olson Kundig
Year: 2017
Location: Playa Hermosa
This article was originally published on January 23, 2020.