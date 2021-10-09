We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Educational Complex Središće / SANGRAD+AVP architects + Flansburgh Architects

Educational Complex Središće / SANGRAD+AVP architects + Flansburgh Architects

Educational Complex Središće / SANGRAD+AVP architects + Flansburgh Architects

© Robert Benson Photography

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Master Plan, Schools
Zagreb, Croatia
© Robert Benson Photography
© Robert Benson Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The complex is a set of orthogonal volumes along the eastern margin of the plot keeping the same perimeter and strict height relationship. The American school forms the northeast corner, the Croatian elementary school the southeast, and the kindergarten is a neutral, low structure in the middle.

© Robert Benson Photography
© Robert Benson Photography
© Robert Benson Photography
© Robert Benson Photography
© Robert Benson Photography
© Robert Benson Photography

The objects are in a dialogue of form and structure; they build a space around the inner courtyards and emphasize the intimacy or security of the introvert. The educational complex is a nearly-zero design and the orientation is strictly determined by the optimal lighting in the north-south direction with glazed facades or east-west where the solid wall surface dominates.

© Robert Benson Photography
© Robert Benson Photography
Section
Section
© Robert Benson Photography
© Robert Benson Photography

The American school is a departure from both the classical system of education; classrooms are transparent to the surroundings as an intertwined system of niches next to the atrium and all spaces which are connected and flow into each other.

© Robert Benson Photography
© Robert Benson Photography

The kindergarten was formed around an elongated central courtyard. PVN continuously with the atrium separates the nursery from the kindergarten unit and the primary school is organized in groups circularly connected to the inner courtyard.

© Robert Benson Photography
© Robert Benson Photography

Project gallery

Project location

Zagreb, Croatia

Flansburgh Architects
SANGRAD+AVP architects
