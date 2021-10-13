We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Competitions
  3. Call for Submissions: ArchDaily's 2021 New Practices

Call for Submissions: ArchDaily's 2021 New Practices

Save this article
Call for Submissions: ArchDaily's 2021 New Practices

From social, racial, economical inequity to virtual, immersive environments, the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping trends and pushing societies to discuss how we will live together in the future. 

In this context, architecture has been navigating through sequential changes over the last decades with the rise and latter consolidation of new technologies, tools, formats, topics, scales, and interdisciplinary approaches, along with the emergence of the Internet that led towards a disruptive decentralization of the architecture production and discussion. Architects and designers from all over the world are embracing these challenges by pondering their roles and exploring their own practical approaches.

For the second consecutive year, ArchDaily wants to highlight emerging, new practices, offices, collectives, practitioners, professionals, and startups that are providing innovative approaches, proposals, startup ideas, and solutions to these discussions. Tell us how your practice approaches the challenges we're facing, share your portfolio with us, and describe your contribution to the future of architecture and cities.

Related Article

ArchDaily Selects the Best Young Practices of 2020

Submissions Guidelines for ArchDaily's New Practices 2021

  • All entries must be received by Sunday, October 31, 11:59 pm EST.
  • Required images must have at least 2.000 px wide and a maximum of 2.880 px wide. JPG files only.
  • The image file name should specify the author and/or who the copyright belongs to.
  • Make sure the required Google Drive folders' privacy is set as public ("Anyone with the link can view")
  • Portfolio: Feel free to submit whatever you think showcases your work best and highlights the image of your practice.
  • All questions should be sent through our contact form.
  • All the successfully received submissions will be reviewed by ArchDaily's Content Team. ArchDaily will get in touch with the selected practices/practitioners only.
  • All selected will be widely published by ArchDaily at the end of November.
  • Any false statements may result in the disqualification of your submission.

FAQ

  • Can offices that have applied the last edition still apply this year? Yes, if you do, then make sure to update your portfolio to feature your latest projects.
  • Is there any fee my practice should pay to apply? No, this open call is completely fee-free. Neither ArchDaily nor members of the team would ask you to pay a fee in order to apply ArchDaily's 2021 New Practices.
  • What are the prizes for the winning practices? The winners will be widely published by ArchDaily on its site and social media platforms. Plus, the selected practices will receive a digital certification by email acknowledging their award.
  • Can architecture-related startups apply? Yes, we encourage startups to submit their application as long as they are related to architecture, cities, buildtech, construction, and design. In fact, the management projects startup Monograph was selected among the 2020 edition's winners.

  • Title

    Call for Submissions: ArchDaily's 2021 New Practices

  • Type

    Call for Submissions

  • Organizers

    ArchDaily

  • Submission Deadline

    October 31, 2021 11:59 PM

  • Price

    Free

#Tags

Architecture Competitions

This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: ArchDaily. "Call for Submissions: ArchDaily's 2021 New Practices" 13 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969576/call-for-submissions-archdailys-2021-new-practices> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream