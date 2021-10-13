Call for Submissions: ArchDaily's 2021 New Practices

From social, racial, economical inequity to virtual, immersive environments, the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping trends and pushing societies to discuss how we will live together in the future.

In this context, architecture has been navigating through sequential changes over the last decades with the rise and latter consolidation of new technologies, tools, formats, topics, scales, and interdisciplinary approaches, along with the emergence of the Internet that led towards a disruptive decentralization of the architecture production and discussion. Architects and designers from all over the world are embracing these challenges by pondering their roles and exploring their own practical approaches.

For the second consecutive year, ArchDaily wants to highlight emerging, new practices, offices, collectives, practitioners, professionals, and startups that are providing innovative approaches, proposals, startup ideas, and solutions to these discussions. Tell us how your practice approaches the challenges we're facing, share your portfolio with us, and describe your contribution to the future of architecture and cities.

Submissions Guidelines for ArchDaily's New Practices 2021

All entries must be received by Sunday, October 31, 11:59 pm EST.

Required images must have at least 2.000 px wide and a maximum of 2.880 px wide. JPG files only.

The image file name should specify the author and/or who the copyright belongs to.

Make sure the required Google Drive folders' privacy is set as public ("Anyone with the link can view")

Portfolio: Feel free to submit whatever you think showcases your work best and highlights the image of your practice.

All questions should be sent through our contact form.

All the successfully received submissions will be reviewed by ArchDaily's Content Team. ArchDaily will get in touch with the selected practices/practitioners only.

All selected will be widely published by ArchDaily at the end of November.

Any false statements may result in the disqualification of your submission.

FAQ

Can offices that have applied the last edition still apply this year? Yes, if you do, then make sure to update your portfolio to feature your latest projects.

Yes, if you do, then make sure to update your portfolio to feature your latest projects. Is there any fee my practice should pay to apply? No, this open call is completely fee-free. Neither ArchDaily nor members of the team would ask you to pay a fee in order to apply ArchDaily's 2021 New Practices.

No, this open call is completely fee-free. Neither ArchDaily nor members of the team would ask you to pay a fee in order to apply ArchDaily's 2021 New Practices. What are the prizes for the winning practices? The winners will be widely published by ArchDaily on its site and social media platforms. Plus, the selected practices will receive a digital certification by email acknowledging their award.

The winners will be widely published by ArchDaily on its site and social media platforms. Plus, the selected practices will receive a digital certification by email acknowledging their award. Can architecture-related startups apply? Yes, we encourage startups to submit their application as long as they are related to architecture, cities, buildtech, construction, and design. In fact, the management projects startup Monograph was selected among the 2020 edition's winners.

