We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Snøhetta Designs New Opera House for Düsseldorf

Snøhetta Designs New Opera House for Düsseldorf

Save this article
Snøhetta Designs New Opera House for Düsseldorf

Snøhetta revealed its design for Duett Düsseldorf, a new opera house set to become the German city’s new cultural destination. Stemming from the horizontal volume containing the new music venue are two sloping towers containing a hotel, restaurants, office spaces and residential units, creating a multi-layered development serving the arts and culture scene of Düsseldorf. Neighbouring the historic Hofgarten park and the Rhein river, the project’s ground-level blurs the boundaries between indoor and outdoor, with a glass façade revealing a cultural wood wall within the foyer, welcoming users to the opera house.

Courtesy of SnøhettaCourtesy of SnøhettaCourtesy of SnøhettaCourtesy of Snøhetta+ 7

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta
Courtesy of Snøhetta

The new opera house replaces the existing cultural venue no longer meeting the space requirements of the program and brings a series of complementary functions to the development. The horizontal volume houses the opera program with its various amenities while also creating a dialogue with the surrounding context. The landscape reorganizes the circulation system, and an urban forest accompanies the path from the park to the main entrance.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta
Courtesy of Snøhetta

From the foyer, a series of staircases and ramps lead visitors to a cafe from where they can see into the rehearsal spaces of the opera, which can double as performance venues. On top of the horizontal volume, a roof garden accessible from the foyer provides a new layer of public space and is designed to accommodate a wide range of activities, from cultural events to performances.

Related Article

Snøhetta Creates a New Topography for the Redesign of Norwegian Harbour Bath

The two sloping towers creating a V-shape silhouette are designed to reduce shading on the surrounding areas. The layered glass façade provides different levels of transparency to the inward and outward-looking faces of the volumes, primarily programmed for hotel, residential units and office spaces.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta
Courtesy of Snøhetta
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Snøhetta Designs New Opera House for Düsseldorf" 04 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969547/snohetta-designs-new-opera-house-for-dusseldorf> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream