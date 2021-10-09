We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House Bever / Luchtschip Architectuur

House Bever / Luchtschip Architectuur

© Johnny Umans© Johnny Umans© Johnny Umans© Johnny Umans+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Kortrijk, Belgium
  • Architects: Luchtschip Architectuur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Johnny Umans
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AGC, Bernardin ETS, HINT, Kwantz, Modular, Mosa, Sapa, Schüco Aluminium, Verbeeren Metaalwerken
  • Lead Architects: Luchtschip Architectuur + Architect Céline Dieleman
More SpecsLess Specs
© Johnny Umans
Text description provided by the architects. For this renovation of a single-family home in Kortrijk (Belgium), the architects opted to allow the maximum amount of light and views to penetrate the house - with only a few interventions.

© Johnny Umans
Plan - Ground floor
© Johnny Umans
The existing narrow staircase was replaced by a spacious entrance with staircases made of steel and wood that visually and functionally connect the 4 floors (from the basement to attic) and all surrounding areas. A large inner window also ensures that the green garden with beautiful park trees becomes visually present deep into the house.

© Johnny Umans
A dormer has been created on the front facade to inject extra space and light into the stairwell by means of an extra window.

Section
Above the new dining room, the upper floor was completely removed. This space, which became double-height, got a 5-meter high window that allows an unobstructed view towards the valuable garden. The family living in the house, a couple with two children, emphasized the importance of the kitchen and dining area as the beating heart of their home. They spend most of the day in this room. The kitchen island was enlarged into a piece of furniture that can also be used for sitting and eating and was designed as a sculpture with surfaces made of green-pigmented, fiber-reinforced concrete.

© Johnny Umans
The fixed interior furniture and fireplace are designed in oak. The ground floor is made of terrazzo concrete, as the white color and the green and gray granulates match perfectly with the rest of the interior of the house.

© Johnny Umans
Project gallery

About this office
Luchtschip Architectuur
Office

