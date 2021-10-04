We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Hidden House / Taller de Terreno

Hidden House / Taller de Terreno

© Kenny Viese© Kenny Viese© Kenny Viese© Kenny Viese+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Todos Santos, Mexico
  • Architects: Taller de Terreno
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kenny Viese
  • Lead Architect: Kevin Wickham
  • City:Todos Santos
  • Country:Mexico
© Kenny Viese
Text description provided by the architects. Hidden from view as its roof is aligned at the height of the landscape, Hidden House offers spectacular views of the ocean and mountains that encompass the vast desert landscape of Baja California Sur.

© Kenny Viese
Plan
© Kenny Viese
© Kenny Viese
Its modern and minimalist structure is composed of poured concrete monoliths, anchoring it on a desert ridge overlooking the ocean. Its striking geometry allows ceilings of up to 4.5 meters; the gentle slope of its desert terrace sits on glass windows that extend the entire length of the property.

© Kenny Viese
© Kenny Viese
© Kenny Viese
Perforated steel shutters shade and protect the glass. Calm, gray walls of ecru concrete create the perfect neutral setting for the contemporary artwork featured in this architect's home.

© Kenny Viese
