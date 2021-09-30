Éclat Atelier / Vie Studio

+ 18

Interior Fitout: Trinity Shopfitting

City: Waterloo

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. With a name meaning “brilliance” in French, the concept for Éclat Atelier takes a deeper look into this notion using stainless steel in its bold approach to minimalistic design. The ambiance of water is evoked through the velvety reflections that appear on the silver walls and the natural ripple textures that drift across the central ceiling feature.

The space explores the idea of futurism, with streamlined, polished surfaces and soft glowing lights. Set in a stripped backspace, concealed LEDs combined with the gleaming surfaces create an edgy space-age look that makes the hair salon experiential as much as it is beautiful.

Éclat Atelier’s primary color and material palette are monochromatic, a harmony of various shades of silver and grey. Despite being monotone, a myriad of textures and reflective intensities make this hair studio an enchanting place that triggers curiosity.

The haircutting station features a mixture of free-standing and wall-mounted mirrors, whilst the hair washing area will be screened off with full height translucent curtains that add an otherworldly feel and tranquillity to the space.