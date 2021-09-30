AGi Architects Designs Opportunity Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Save this picture! Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai

Designed by AGi Architects, Mission Possible, Expo 2020 Dubai's Opportunity Pavilion offers social and cross-cultural engagement through a universal and urban platform. Opportunity is one of the three main themes of this year's expo, alongside Sustainability and Mobility, which explore how we can "unlock the potential of individuals and communities, highlighting that each of us has a role to play in creating positive change". The structure resembles a large public plaza with a universal architectural identity since the feature has transcended generations, cultures, and eras.

The pavilion also includes a canopy which floats 32 meters above the ground, symbolizing dreams that people aspire to achieve. The cloud-like element is composed of six textile layers of fabric on metal structures, shielding the plaza from direct sun exposure. The canopy plays with transparency, light, shadows, and color, constantly transforming with respect to the time of day, light, and people's movements.

A ceramic layer covers the ground and facades of the pavilion, making it seem as though the structure is wrapped with a terracotta carpet. The design helps emphasize on the pavilion’s public spaces and how humans circulate and interact within it. The plaza is placed on two levels, bridging the terrain’s slope, and serving as a metaphorical in-between space between the clouds above and the Earth below.

With Expo 2020 Dubai scheduled to debut tomorrow, new drone shots of the venue highlight water and garden features. Aiming to “explore the power of connections in shaping our world”, Expo 2020 Dubai will run from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022, under strict Covid regulations, after a year delay due to the worldwide pandemic. Alongside AGi Architect's Opportunity Pavilion, the HOK master plan combines two other thematic districts: the Sustainability Pavilion “Terra” by Grimshaw, and the Mobility Pavilion “Alif” by Foster + Partners.

