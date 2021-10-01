Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Colima Territory

There are several reasons why Colima is a Mexican state of relevant cultural wealth, one of them is due to its climate and orography where beaches such as Manzanillo and the Colima volcano are sheltered, facilitating tourism in this region. Moreover, the rich pre-Hispanic history signed on archaeological sites such as "El Chanal", "La Campana" and "Meseta de la Hierbabuena", as well as some important haciendas (farms) such as the Hacienda de Nogueras, Hacienda del Carmen and Hacienda San Antonio.
Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities, contemporary Mexican architects have designed residential, cultural, and recreational projects making up the contemporary architecture of Colima. Here are some examples within this territory so you can continue exploring the architecture of Mexico.
Neró House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
Mao House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
House 97 / César Solórzano arquitectos
Water House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
Astorga House / Sánchez Morones Arquitectos
Entreparotas House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
Kaleth House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
Keita House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
Hilca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
La Blanca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
KALYVAS House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
Arbo House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
La Petatera
ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory within the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout Mexico to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out.