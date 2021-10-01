Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Colima Territory

Save this picture! Kaleth House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

+ 13

There are several reasons why Colima is a Mexican state of relevant cultural wealth, one of them is due to its climate and orography where beaches such as Manzanillo and the Colima volcano are sheltered, facilitating tourism in this region. Moreover, the rich pre-Hispanic history signed on archaeological sites such as "El Chanal", "La Campana" and "Meseta de la Hierbabuena", as well as some important haciendas (farms) such as the Hacienda de Nogueras, Hacienda del Carmen and Hacienda San Antonio.

Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities, contemporary Mexican architects have designed residential, cultural, and recreational projects making up the contemporary architecture of Colima. Here are some examples within this territory so you can continue exploring the architecture of Mexico.

Save this picture! Neró House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea

Save this picture! Mao House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea

Save this picture! 97 House / César Solórzano arquitectos. Image © Aldo Gracia

Save this picture! Water House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Astorga House / Sánchez Morones Arquitectos. Image © Felipe Reyes de La Madrid

Save this picture! Entreparotas House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea

Save this picture! Kaleth House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Keita House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Hilca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! La Blanca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea

Save this picture! KALYVAS House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Arbo House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Felipe Reyes de La Madrid

ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory within the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout Mexico to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out.