We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Colima Territory

Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Colima Territory

Save this article
Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Colima Territory

Water House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar HernándezNeró House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena DarqueaHilca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar HernándezEntreparotas House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea+ 13

There are several reasons why Colima is a Mexican state of relevant cultural wealth, one of them is due to its climate and orography where beaches such as Manzanillo and the Colima volcano are sheltered, facilitating tourism in this region. Moreover, the rich pre-Hispanic history signed on archaeological sites such as "El Chanal", "La Campana" and "Meseta de la Hierbabuena", as well as some important haciendas (farms) such as the Hacienda de Nogueras, Hacienda del Carmen and Hacienda San Antonio.

Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities, contemporary Mexican architects have designed residential, cultural, and recreational projects making up the contemporary architecture of Colima. Here are some examples within this territory so you can continue exploring the architecture of Mexico.

Neró House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Neró House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea
Neró House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea

Mao House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Mao House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea
Mao House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea

House 97 / César Solórzano arquitectos

Save this picture!
97 House / César Solórzano arquitectos. Image © Aldo Gracia
97 House / César Solórzano arquitectos. Image © Aldo Gracia

Water House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Water House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández
Water House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Astorga House / Sánchez Morones Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Astorga House / Sánchez Morones Arquitectos. Image © Felipe Reyes de La Madrid
Astorga House / Sánchez Morones Arquitectos. Image © Felipe Reyes de La Madrid

Entreparotas House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Entreparotas House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea
Entreparotas House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea

Kaleth House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Kaleth House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández
Kaleth House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Keita House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Keita House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque
Keita House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Hilca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Hilca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández
Hilca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

La Blanca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Save this picture!
La Blanca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea
La Blanca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea

KALYVAS House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Save this picture!
KALYVAS House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández
KALYVAS House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Arbo House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Arbo House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Felipe Reyes de La Madrid
Arbo House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Felipe Reyes de La Madrid

La Petatera

Save this picture!
La Petatera. Image © Ramón Herrera
La Petatera. Image © Ramón Herrera

ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory within the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout Mexico to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Colima Territory" [Arquitectura en México: proyectos para entender el territorio de Colima] 01 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valencia, Nicolás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969359/architecture-in-mexico-projects-that-highlight-the-colima-territory> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream