Canyes House/ undos arquitectura cooperativa

Canyes House/ undos arquitectura cooperativa
© La Renderia
© La Renderia

© La Renderia

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Bordils, Spain
  Architects: undos arquitectura cooperativa
  Area:  234
  Year:  2020
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Terreal, Elke Wood Windows
© La Renderia
© La Renderia

Text description provided by the architects. Tired of living in a house with a lot of stairs, C. and A. decided they want to live, and already thinking about the future, in a house that could works only on the ground floor, without the need to spend all day going up and down stairs.

© La Renderia
© La Renderia

That’s why the essential pieces (kitchen, dining room, living room, bathroom, laundry and bedrooms) are placed in close relationship with the garden.

Axonometría
Axonometría

The house is configured in four volumes, where the most of the life of the building takes places on downstairs. The three volumes of the ground floor intersect in a void where the staircase is located, a self-supporting element that articulates them and connects whit the first floor, which rests on the other three to configure the volumetry.

© La Renderia
© La Renderia
© La Renderia
© La Renderia
© La Renderia
© La Renderia

For the construction of Casa Canyes, it’s been chosen a traditional construction system of load-bearing walls and slabs of concrete joists and ceramic vaults. But the difference is that this type of construction has been reinterpreted and improved, achieving a balance between energy efficiency, sustainability, the use of healthy and local materials and aesthetics.

© La Renderia
© La Renderia
© La Renderia
© La Renderia

When designing the house, biclimatical architecture criteria has been considered as a good study of the characteristics of the place (climate, orientation, direction of the prevailing winds, ...), the prevision of a good thermal insulation (made with wood fibers) to reduce the energy demand, and for the solar control we’ve opted for the usual passive systems: Alicante blinds and pergolas with plant protection, which allow the passage of sunlight during the winter and provide shade and a place to shelter from the heat during the summer.

© La Renderia
© La Renderia

Cite: "Canyes House/ undos arquitectura cooperativa" [Casa Canyes / undos arquitectura cooperativa] 01 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

