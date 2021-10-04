We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Estado de Mexico Territory

Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Estado de Mexico Territory

Save this article
Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Estado de Mexico Territory

Palmas House / DOSA STUDIO. Image © Onnis LuqueLas Torres / Hierve-Diseñeria. Image © Rafael GamoSan José Station / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol. Image © LGM StudioMartínez Mondragón House / AVM Arquitectura. Image © Álvaro Morera+ 34

There are several reasons why the Estado de Mexico (a state, not the country) is important not only at the national level but also because of its intrinsic relationship with Mexico City since 59 of its municipalities are considered part of the Metropolitan Area of the Valley of Mexico. In this area, there are a large number of industrial plants. In addition, it houses some of the most visited archaeological sites such as Teotihuacán, Tetzuco, Azcapotzalco, Chalco, and Amaquemecan.

Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities, contemporary Mexican architects and architects have dedicated themselves to constructing some buildings of a residential, cultural, and recreational nature that are showing common gestures that make up the new architecture of the region. Here are some examples within this territory so you can continue exploring the architecture of Mexico.

Tultitlán de Mariano Escobedo

Gifan Internacional Offices / taller paralelo

Save this picture!
Gifan Internacional Offices / taller paralelo. Image © Luis Young
Gifan Internacional Offices / taller paralelo. Image © Luis Young

Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl

Búhos House / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

Save this picture!
Búhos House / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Luis Gordoa
Búhos House / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Luis Gordoa

Ecatepec

Multimodal Transport Hub Azteca / Manuel Cervantes Estudio

Save this picture!
Multimodal Transport Hub Azteca / Manuel Cervantes Estudio. Image © Luis Gordoa
Multimodal Transport Hub Azteca / Manuel Cervantes Estudio. Image © Luis Gordoa

Cuautitlán Izcalli 

Las Torres / Hierve-Diseñeria

Save this picture!
Las Torres / Hierve-Diseñeria. Image © Rafael Gamo
Las Torres / Hierve-Diseñeria. Image © Rafael Gamo

La Casa del Lobo / Darkitectura

Save this picture!
La Casa del Lobo / Darkitectura. Image © Jorge Taboada
La Casa del Lobo / Darkitectura. Image © Jorge Taboada

Texcoco

Palmas House / DOSA STUDIO

Save this picture!
Palmas House / DOSA STUDIO. Image © Onnis Luque
Palmas House / DOSA STUDIO. Image © Onnis Luque

Texcoco House / Dosa Studio

Save this picture!
Texcoco House / Dosa Studio. Image © Marcos Betanzos
Texcoco House / Dosa Studio. Image © Marcos Betanzos

Lerma

Encinos House / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez

Save this picture!
Encinos House / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto
Encinos House / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto

Tenoch House / BGP Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Tenoch House / BGP Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto
Tenoch House / BGP Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto

Malinalco

Mague House / Mauricio Ceballos X Architects

Save this picture!
Mague House / Mauricio Ceballos X Architects. Image © Diego Padilla Magallanes
Mague House / Mauricio Ceballos X Architects. Image © Diego Padilla Magallanes

Lobo House / LA.N.A.B.E., Laboratorio nómada de diseño espacial

Save this picture!
Casa Lobo / LA.N.A.B.E., Laboratorio nómada de diseño espacial. Image Cortesía de LA.N.A.B.E.
Casa Lobo / LA.N.A.B.E., Laboratorio nómada de diseño espacial. Image Cortesía de LA.N.A.B.E.

Malinalco House / Arquitectura Alternativa

Save this picture!
Malinalco House / Arquitectura Alternativaativa. Image © Luis Gordoa
Malinalco House / Arquitectura Alternativaativa. Image © Luis Gordoa

Tlalnepantla

Public Park in Tlalnepantla / PRODUCTORA

Save this picture!
Public Park in Tlalnepantla / PRODUCTORA. Image © Erick Méndez
Public Park in Tlalnepantla / PRODUCTORA. Image © Erick Méndez

Fun Fruit México HQ and Factory / Estudio Adán Cárabes

Save this picture!
Fun Fruit México HQ and Factory / Estudio Adán Cárabes. Image © Alfonso de Béjar
Fun Fruit México HQ and Factory / Estudio Adán Cárabes. Image © Alfonso de Béjar

PSJ Plaza Sor Juana Building / AS/D

Save this picture!
Edificio PSJ Plaza Sor Juana / AS/D. Image Cortesía de AS/D
Edificio PSJ Plaza Sor Juana / AS/D. Image Cortesía de AS/D

Natura Complex / ARCHETONIC

Save this picture!
Natura Complex / ARCHETONIC. Image © Rafael Gamo
Natura Complex / ARCHETONIC. Image © Rafael Gamo

Toluca

San José Station / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

Save this picture!
San José Station / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol. Image © LGM Studio
San José Station / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol. Image © LGM Studio

Headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation / ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ

Save this picture!
Headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation / ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto
Headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation / ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto

Chocolate Museum Nestlé / Rojkind Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Chocolate Museum Nestlé / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Paul Rivera
Chocolate Museum Nestlé / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Paul Rivera

Los Héroes Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

Save this picture!
Los Héroes Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto
Los Héroes Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto

Colinas del Sol Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

Save this picture!
Colinas del Sol Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto
Colinas del Sol Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto

Liverpool Toluca / SPRINGALL+LIRA

Save this picture!
Liverpool Galerías Toluca / SPRINGALL+LIRA. Image Cortesía de Liverpool Galerías Toluca
Liverpool Galerías Toluca / SPRINGALL+LIRA. Image Cortesía de Liverpool Galerías Toluca

Naucalpan

C260 House / HDA: Héctor Del Mar Arquitectura

Save this picture!
C260 House / HDA: Hector Delmar Arquitectura. Image © Luis Gordoa
C260 House / HDA: Hector Delmar Arquitectura. Image © Luis Gordoa

Grupo Arión Offices / dmp Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Grupo Arión Offices / DMP Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque
Grupo Arión Offices / DMP Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Triangulo Corona / ARQMOV Workshop

Save this picture!
Triángulo Corona / Arqmov Workshop. Image © Rafael Gamo
Triángulo Corona / Arqmov Workshop. Image © Rafael Gamo

Multimodal Transport Hub Cuatro Caminos / Manuel Cervantes Estudio + JSa

Save this picture!
Multimodal Transport Hub Cuatro Caminos / Manuel Cervantes Estudio + JSa. Image © CC Arquitectos
Multimodal Transport Hub Cuatro Caminos / Manuel Cervantes Estudio + JSa. Image © CC Arquitectos

Suite Hammam / Cooperativa Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Suite Hammam / Cooperativa Arquitectura. Image © Nadia Ham / Bernardo Améndolla
Suite Hammam / Cooperativa Arquitectura. Image © Nadia Ham / Bernardo Améndolla

Restaurant 50 Friends / Cherem Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Restaurant 50 Friends / Cherem Arquitectos. Image © Enrique Macías
Restaurant 50 Friends / Cherem Arquitectos. Image © Enrique Macías

Teca Apartments / Lucio Muniain et al

Save this picture!
Teca Apartments / Lucio Muniain et al. Image © Onnis Luque
Teca Apartments / Lucio Muniain et al. Image © Onnis Luque

Fuentes House / DMP Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Fuentes House / DMP Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque
Fuentes House / DMP Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Torres de Satélite / Luis Barragán

Save this picture!
Torres de Satélite / Luis Barragán. Image © Adlai Pulido
Torres de Satélite / Luis Barragán. Image © Adlai Pulido

Hookah Lounge Satélite / BNKR Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Hookah Lounge Satélite / BNKR Arquitectura. Image © Fabiola Menchelli & Zaida Montañana
Hookah Lounge Satélite / BNKR Arquitectura. Image © Fabiola Menchelli & Zaida Montañana

Martínez Mondragón House / AVM Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Martínez Mondragón House / AVM Arquitectura. Image © Álvaro Morera
Martínez Mondragón House / AVM Arquitectura. Image © Álvaro Morera

ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory within the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout Mexico to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Estado de Mexico Territory" [Arquitectura en México: proyectos para entender el territorio del Estado de México] 04 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valencia, Nicolás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969356/architecture-in-mexico-projects-that-highlight-the-estado-de-mexico-territory> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream