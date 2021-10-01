US House / Bittar Arquitetura

+ 21

Residencial ANAVILLE, Brazil
Architects: Bittar Arquitetura

Area: 548 m²

Year: 2017

Lead Architects: Eduardo Bittar e Karla Bittar

Project Team: Lorena Camargo

Clients: Espir T. Bittar / Maria Bittar

Landscape: Fabiana Beline

City: Residencial ANAVILLE

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. While undertaking this project we took into account the needs and requests of our clients while working within the bounds of condominium regulations. We created a balance by integrating the surrounding topography into a modern architecture theme. We emphasized straight elongated simple lines without drastic changes to the structure’s size. Glass doors integrate the interior and exterior into a dynamic, functional, and well illuminated space.

The wide external staircase opens onto a balcony, and together with the living and dining areas, creates a unique space that embraces the natural world. The living and dining doors open to the deck, pool and garden, continuing the theme. These external areas form an internal patio with the external walls allowing for bioclimatic benefits of ventilation and lighting.

An extensive wooden panel opens into the kitchen allowing for the unification of all areas (social, leisure, and function) and even camouflaging one of the bathrooms in the circulation. All of this is connected to the private area where there are four suites sheltered at the rear of the property.