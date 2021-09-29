We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Hannam Berg Rooftop Cafe / YOLLLLEY STUDIO

Hannam Berg Rooftop Cafe / YOLLLLEY STUDIO

Hannam Berg Rooftop Cafe / YOLLLLEY STUDIO

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Yongsan-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: YOLLLLEY STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  95
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  YongJoonChoi
© YongJoonChoi
Text description provided by the architects. Discovered as a place which keeps the emotions of Korean housing style in alley to express modern commercial culture, this is a site where position of residents and that of those staying for a while are different, and it is too tight for cars and people to pass by. We wanted to suggest a space where people could look at the sky quietly in such an alley.

© YongJoonChoi
Plan
Elevation
© YongJoonChoi
We decided to design a space where people could enjoy “colorless contemplation” at this site which touches the sky first.

© YongJoonChoi
© YongJoonChoi
After a few seconds of silence experienced by the reflected sunlight at the moment going up the third floor, a space in the shape of a “glass cube” is located imposingly. Ceiling, seats, and bar counter connected inside and outside create the space which makes people concentrate on contemplation, by simplifying vertical and horizontal lines maximally.

© YongJoonChoi
Project gallery

Project location

Address:683-76, Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

About this office
YOLLLLEY STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea
Cite: "Hannam Berg Rooftop Cafe / YOLLLLEY STUDIO" 29 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969345/hannam-berg-rooftop-cafe-yolllley-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

