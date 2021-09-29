Hannam Berg Rooftop Cafe / YOLLLLEY STUDIO

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. Discovered as a place which keeps the emotions of Korean housing style in alley to express modern commercial culture, this is a site where position of residents and that of those staying for a while are different, and it is too tight for cars and people to pass by. We wanted to suggest a space where people could look at the sky quietly in such an alley.

We decided to design a space where people could enjoy “colorless contemplation” at this site which touches the sky first.

After a few seconds of silence experienced by the reflected sunlight at the moment going up the third floor, a space in the shape of a “glass cube” is located imposingly. Ceiling, seats, and bar counter connected inside and outside create the space which makes people concentrate on contemplation, by simplifying vertical and horizontal lines maximally.