Brasil House / Play Arquitetura

Brasil House / Play Arquitetura

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architect Of Original Building: Henrique Cambiaghi
  Architects In Charge: Juliana Figueiró e Marcelo Alvarenga
  Project Team: Daniela, Felipe e Isabella
  Clients: Helena, Daniela e Vicente
  Execution: Construtora Lock
  City: São Paulo
  Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The house, designed in the 1980s by Henrique Cambiaghi, attracted the client for the beautiful design of the concrete structure, the large wooden windows, and the view of the trees at the back of the land. 

It had, however, an unconventional feature: the kitchen was on the upper floor, which caused disorderly changes by the last owners, who built annexes without architectural connections with the original house.

In addition, the social area on the lower floor was not integrated with the garden or the kitchen. Another large social space with beautiful proportions that occupied an intermediate level of the house also did not connect well with the garden and the view and ended up underutilized.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Section
Section
In the renovation project, the middle floor became the main living area of ​​the house, and the kitchen was transferred to the lower floor, connected to the dining room and the new recreation area. For better integration between these two floors, we redid the main staircase.

The main access was also changed; the social entrance that previously led to the lower floor was modified to give access to the intermediate level, through a walkway created in the side setback.

The pool was also redesigned and rebuilt, as the old one did not respect the withdrawal of funds required by current laws.

The main visual alteration to the front was the creation of vertical wooden fins covering a very varied set of windows - bathrooms, pantry, laundry area, etc. - facing the street.

"Brasil House / Play Arquitetura" [Casa Brasil / Play Arquitetura] 07 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

