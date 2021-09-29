We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

O Apartment / Yohei Kawashima Architects

© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Residential
Miyakojima, Japan
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an apartment house that was planned in Miyako island, Okinawa prefecture. This building is located in a residential area, and soon, adjoining land of this building also will be constructed building. So this building surrounding environment will be changing steadily. From such a situation, We mainly considered how to adjoin unknown next building and how to be appropriate environment and comfortability about each dwelling unit.

© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

In the plan of this building, There are seven residences. Thus, we considered three-dimensionally whole the building every 7 volumes of residence like stacking. every residence becomes an almost closed space from the outside, however, the user can see a huge sky from the courtyard from the gap of stacked volume. As a result, we adopted providing all dwelling units with privacy that cannot be seen from the outside and a little openness courtyard.

© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Section
Section

While the neighborhood environment will change in near the future, but only the closed terrace will have an unchanging sky. I hope that the unchanging terrace will bring a change of light to the inside room and that it will become a quiet dwelling where users can feel the rhythm of time from the transition of light through the day easily.

© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Nishinakasone Hirara, Miyakojima, Okinawa 906-0006, Japan

Yohei Kawashima Architects
Concrete

