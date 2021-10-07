We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Casa Lurbe / Abalosllopis Arquitectos + Jordi Marset

Casa Lurbe / Abalosllopis Arquitectos + Jordi Marset

Save this project
Casa Lurbe / Abalosllopis Arquitectos + Jordi Marset

© Mariela Apollonio© Mariela Apollonio© Mariela Apollonio© Mariela Apollonio+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Valencia, Spain
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. Lurbe`s house was built in 1932 in the Cabanyal neighborhood, a traditional fishing district on the shores of the Mediterranean. Just 100 meters away, the house of the writer Vicente Blasco Ibáñez with its imposing gallery of Ionic pilasters and caryatids facing the sea, also represented the aspirations of its first owners. After the civil war in 1939, the house of Blasco Ibáñez was expropriated, transformed into a recreational headquarters for the Falange, uninhabited, forgotten, and demolished to be rebuilt 70 years later; Lurbe`s house, however, survived the postwar period thanks to the black market. It was inhabited and re-inhabited, renovated, and worn by use.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
Planta baja
Planta baja
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Starting from that desired exterior room, the project now adds an additional architectural layer, intertwining the history of both houses. The demolition of the rear façade reveals what was the discovered gallery -covered and closed at some uncertain moment in its history-. It is now transformed into an exterior room that invites use and permanence, which extends towards the sun and the currents of air, taking advantage of the benign weather conditions, as did Blasco Ibáñez's dining room. The new sequence of spaces and elements, sews contemporaneity to the past, the deliberate to the accidental, and then refined to the everyday. The recovered balcony windows, the relocated glazed interior doors, the rich decoration of the bathroom ceiling and its skylight, which hides the secrets of the Spanish postwar period, coexist with the now bare beams that once supported a reed roof, the new barrel vault of the entrance, or the glare of the ceramic latticework that reflects the western light, and transports us to the nearby Mediterranean Sea.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The project introduces an imperfect quality to an imperfect house by reconstructing the house's rich social history, not only from small rehabilitation and repairs but also entirely new works. Time refuses any attempt of a global conception. However, a slow handmade work brings together the visible and the invisible as a new whole. At least for now.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Abalosllopis Arquitectos
Office
Jordi Marset
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Casa Lurbe / Abalosllopis Arquitectos + Jordi Marset" [Casa Lurbe / Abalosllopis Arquitectos + Jordi Marset] 07 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969293/casa-lurbe-abalosllopis-arquitectos-plus-jordi-marset> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream