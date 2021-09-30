We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Törnskatan Pavilion / Simon Fast

Törnskatan Pavilion / Simon Fast

Save this project
Törnskatan Pavilion / Simon Fast

© Patrik Ekenblom© Patrik Ekenblom© Patrik Ekenblom© Patrik Ekenblom+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Linköping, Sweden
  • Architect:Simon Fast
  • Landscape Architect:Helena Hasselberg
  • Entrepreneur:Vårdnäs Bygg
  • City:Linköping
  • Country:Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Patrik Ekenblom
© Patrik Ekenblom

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion is an extension of the living room out into the garden, and an additional recreation room for dinner and party. Built of solid brick walls, standing on a concrete slab, the house retains heat well into the fall while it cools and protects from the sun during summer. To further extend the season, both underfloor heating and a fireplace are installed. The unique geometry is a result of a basic conceptual principle: A single enclosing wall that frames the garden and the afternoon sun, while blocking out wind and sound. The building is detached from the main house to provide a visual connection between pavilion and the street. This position also enables for a sneak path between the garden and the front yard.

Save this picture!
© Patrik Ekenblom
© Patrik Ekenblom
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Patrik Ekenblom
© Patrik Ekenblom

The rounded forms of the pavilion are foreign to the main building, but both material and color link them together. The house is crowned by a green roof that delays stormwater and anchors the building in its lush surroundings. A tight collaboration between architect and landscape architect has been key throughout the process. To achieve a seamless connection between inside and outside, a brick floor flows from the pavilion out into the backyard creating pathways and a patio. The floor connects the building to its context while also amplifying the building’s geometry.

Save this picture!
© Patrik Ekenblom
© Patrik Ekenblom
Save this picture!
Section - AA
Section - AA
Save this picture!
© Patrik Ekenblom
© Patrik Ekenblom

The construction is a classical brick-wall building, landing on a concrete slab. Above windows and glass partitions exposed CLT-beams are used to handle the spans. The roof is a simple wood structure which is left exposed and painted white. The roof extends to the south and west to minimize solar heating during midday while allowing the room to bathe in light in the afternoon.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Simon Fast
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionSweden
Cite: "Törnskatan Pavilion / Simon Fast" 30 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969289/tornskatan-pavilion-simon-fast> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream